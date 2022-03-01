COORS LIGHT ELIMINATES 6-PACK PLASTIC RINGS GLOBALLY

The Molson Coors investment will upgrade packaging machinery, which will also allow the company's entire North American portfolio of brands to advance to cardboard wrap carriers by the end of 2025. In total, the move by Molson Coors will save 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually. In 2021, Molson Coors removed plastic rings across all major brands sold in the United Kingdom, including Coors and Carling, and transitioned to recyclable cardboard sleeves. Molson Coors in Canada moved to more sustainable plastic rings in 2021 as an initial step, and as part of today's announcement commits to eliminate plastic rings entirely.

"Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy," said Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single-use plastic rings in North America."

In Canada, Coors Light's transition from plastic rings to its new cardboard packaging will begin in the next year and is planned to be completed by the end of 2023. This spring, Coors Light in Canada also plans to proudly support Plastic Bank in its mission of helping prevent plastic from entering the world's oceans in 2022.

"We believe that buying beer shouldn't mean buying plastic," said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "That's why we're taking a step toward making packaging even more sustainable, and with this achievement Coors Light will save 400,000 pounds of single-use plastic from becoming waste across North America every year."

In 1959, Coors revolutionized the beverage industry when it debuted the two-piece recyclable aluminum can. Despite the five years and millions invested in the development of the recyclable can, Coors did not patent the new packaging. Instead, Coors actively encouraged other beverage makers to embrace the recyclable can which led to a recycling revolution. Learn more about Coors' long history of sustainability.

Molson Coors set ambitious sustainability goals in 2017 to shape the company and set new standards for the beer and beverage industry. The three main areas of focus are water, climate and packaging. The Coors Light announcement today pushes Molson Coors closer to its goal of ensuring packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable, and consumer-facing plastic packaging is made from at least 30% recycled content by the end of 2025.

Learn more about Molson Coors' sustainability targets and programs at www.MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company

For further information: Media Contacts, CITIZEN RELATIONS, Nicole Barcellos, [email protected]