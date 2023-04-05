Cook it surprises 3 companies with its new ready-to-eat meals and saves lunch break

A campaign that highlights the brand's unique and diversified offer to bring back the lunch break

MONTREAL, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - 39% of people say they only occasionally or never take a break during their work day, even from home*. With this in mind, Cook it decided to drop by a few Montreal companies, including Ubisoft, Duvernois Esprits Créatifs and Adviso, with its latest line of ready-to-eat meals.

> Watch the official campaign video

Cook it's marketing team is proud to launch its latest stunt, which aimed to surprise employees with delicious handmade meals that can be heated in 2 minutes and convince them to take a real lunch break, while having a discussion on the benefits of a proper lunch. These benefits include stress reduction and improved productivity, among others.

The brand took advantage of this initiative to team up with another iconic brand, Sports Experts, and launch a new contest ("Gear up for your lunch break "). Up for grabs: a month's worth of meals and $500 worth of sports equipment to rediscover the joy of taking a break.

"People have increasingly less time to devote to their meals, but they still want to eat well, varied and local. At Cook it, we are proud to offer a tasty, turnkey solution that's free of conservation agents," says Judith Fetzer, president and co-founder. "We strongly believe that taking a lunch break is crucial to the mental health and wellness of employees, whether they're at the office or at home."

Cook it's flexible offer allows customers to order a mix of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals under the same plan. Since the arrival of Constance Tassé-Gagnon as head chef for the creation of new ready-to-eat dishes last October (Tapeo, Mesón, Maison Ferreira), over a hundred new ready-to-eat recipes have been developed and gradually appeared on Cook it's weekly menu.

Cook it recently launched a corporate offering, for companies who want to have a real impact on the well-being of their employees, with a refrigerator filled with ready-to-eat meals and snacks at the office or ready-to-cook meals to reduce the mental load at home. A turnkey solution that allows employers to reinforce their corporate culture by providing employees with quality meals, thus increasing motivation, satisfaction and team loyalty.

*Source: Tork®, 2022.

About Cook it

A pioneer in the Canadian meal kit industry, Cook it is on a mission to be the best way to eat. Whether it's getting you back in the kitchen, reducing food waste or simply eliminating the mental burden of meal planning, Cook it offers you meals made with the best of what's on the market. Each week, the menu features more than 18 ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals and a variety of 100% local groceries in the Pantry. Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, each recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum flavour on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered free of charge to your home, eating a varied and balanced diet has never been easier! To learn more, visit chefcookit.com .

SOURCE Cook it

For further information: Florence St-Ignan | Communications Manager, Cook it, [email protected], 514 826-0470