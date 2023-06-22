A recognition that reinforces Cook it's dedication to local sourcing

MONTREAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Cook it proudly announces a new partnership with Aliments du Québec, an organization dedicated to verifying the origins of food products in Quebec. Starting July 2nd, recipes recognized by this renowned program will be featured on the Cook it website. Customers will have the opportunity to discover 4 to 7 dishes per week with the "Aliments du Québec au menu" logo throughout the summer. This number will increase to 11 meals during key moments of the harvesting season.

This partnership directly aligns with the consumer's desire to eat more locally. "Our priority has always been to source locally, sustainably and responsibly," says Judith Fetzer, president and co-founder of Cook it. "This recognition marks a significant milestone in our dedication to supporting local producers and inspiring others in our industry," she concludes.

Through close relationships with over 130 local producers, the company guarantees a minimum of 50% Quebec produce in every box, year-round. During the summer months, this figure rises to an impressive 70%, showcasing Cook it's focus on fresh and quality ingredients. "The calculations are based on the monetary value of each recipe, for which the majority of procurement costs are paid directly to our producers," explains Jeff Tétreault, a sustainable development advisor who has worked at Cook it for 2 years. Over the summer, products verified by Aliments du Québec will also be visible in the Pantry section of the Cook it website.

The company also offers sustainable fish recommended by Ocean Wise, a 100% local Pantry and an extensive vegetarian menu, which includes one vegan recipe per week, in order to reduce its environmental impact. It also recently rolled out a new reusable cooler in the Greater Montreal area.

As a pioneer in the meal kit industry, Cook it crafts menus inspired by the seasons and favours short-distance sourcing, to reduce intermediaries. "This approach helps us limit our carbon footprint, control costs and guarantee significant economic returns for the Quebec ecosystem," explains Thomas Dubrana, product manager.

"Aliments du Québec commends Cook it's commitment to local sourcing," says Isabelle Roy, general manager of Aliments du Québec. "Prioritizing locally-produced food in meal kits is a responsible choice that benefits consumers, suppliers and the Quebec economy."

The partnership between Cook it and Aliments du Québec sets a new standard for the meal kit industry, fostering a closer connection between consumers and local food producers while promoting sustainability.

About Cook it

A pioneer in the Canadian meal kit industry, Cook it is on a mission to be the best way to eat. Whether it's getting you back in the kitchen, reducing food waste or simply eliminating the mental burden of meal planning, Cook it offers you meals made with the best of what's on the market. Each week, the menu features more than 18 ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals and a variety of 100% local groceries in the Pantry. Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, each recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum flavour on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered free of charge to your home, eating a varied and balanced diet has never been easier! To learn more, visit chefcookit.com .

