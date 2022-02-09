Sodexo Canada to handle production operations as Cook it introduces new creative recipes and ensure local sourcing

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec meal kit and pioneer, Cook it, is proud to announce its partnership with Sodexo Canada, a recognized brand and international reference in food production, Sodexo will oversee the creation and production of Cook it's new line of ready-to-eat meals in its Longueuil facilities.

Cook it acquired the assets of ready-to-eat company, Locaal, in the fall of 2021 after a $10 million round of financing from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Its new partner, Sodexo, will manage the team responsible for the production of its ready-to-eat meals, which will launch this spring.

"Our customers will be able to find the same creativity they've grown to love in our recipes in these new ready-to-eat meals. Cook it is committed to pursuing its mission to be the best way to eat in both the ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat category," says President and Co-Founder Judith Fetzer. "Our expertise in recipe creation and sourcing fresh local produce is at the heart of these new recipes, which customers will be able to add to their weekly box."

"It's a real pleasure to partner with an established company like Sodexo, which has cutting-edge experience in producing prepared meals in addition to being a global food provider. We were impressed by Sodexo's values and its people. The partnership will allow us to push innovation even further in terms of product development and sustainable development practices," said Patrick Chamberland, co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Sodexo has been present in Canada for more than 40 years and is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

"Sodexo is always on the lookout for new trends in the food industry," adds Juliette Dufourmantelle, Senior Vice President, Sodexo Canada. "With Cook it, a Montreal-based company that introduced meal kits on the market in 2014, it's also a story of falling in love with a local company that values innovation and corporate social responsibility."

The implementation of this strategic partnership will result in the creation of 35 new factory jobs.

About Sodexo

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.



Sodexo is a member of the CAC Next 20, CAC 40, ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

About Cook it

As a pioneer of meal kits in Canada, Cook it's goal is to be the best way to eat. Whether that's by making you want to cook again, by reducing food waste or simply by taking away the mental load associated with meal planning, Cook it offers meals prepared with the best products on the market. Every week, the menu offers 15 new ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals to heat up in 2 minutes and all sorts of 100% local grocery items in the Pantry.

Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, every recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum freshness on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered to your home for free, having a diverse and balanced diet has never been so easy! For more information, visit chefcookit.com .

