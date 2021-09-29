Cook, create, and connect during The Big Social to fight food insecurity

People can visit bigsocial.ca to sign up, set a fundraising goal, and find inspiration for their events. Here are three simple ways you can take part:

Cook: Make something delicious and drop it off to friends or family for a donation. Create: Share your favourite recipe. Make or bake it together with your pod. Connect: Host a dinner party and ask your guests to donate.

The Big Social supports people in low-income communities to eat well, cook healthy, connect with others, and take action on the issues that affect their lives. Donations support programs at Community Food Centres across the country that promote food skills, connection and advocacy.

"Bringing people together around food is powerful. It's where we find common ground, connection, and inspiration," says Nick Saul, CEO of Community Food Centres Canada. "Since COVID-19, Canada has seen a 39 per cent increase in food insecurity. That's one in seven Canadians who struggle to put food on the table. All Canadians should care about this issue, and The Big Social is a way for people to get involved to create a dignified table for all."

To register to host an event or find out more about The Big Social, visit bigsocial.ca .

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Nick Saul , CEO of Community Food Centres Canada is available to speak about how funds raised will help families at Community Food Centres across the country, and how good food is a powerful force for health, belonging and social justice.

is available to speak about how funds raised will help families at Community Food Centres across the country, and how good food is a powerful force for health, belonging and social justice. Local spokespeople at Community Food Centres across the country are available to speak about how money raised through The Big Social will benefit their communities.

The Big Social is sponsored by Community Food Centre matching sponsor Meridian , matching sponsor Moez & Marissa Kassam Foundation , national media partners Food Network Canada and Global News , and media partner Toronto Life .

About Community Food Centres Canada

At the heart of Community Food Centres Canada's work is the belief that communities thrive when everyone has access to good food. CFCC has built a national movement of 300+ organizations working to address the root causes of food insecurity. With our partners, we build vibrant Community Food Centres, share resources and knowledge, and advocate for policy change. Learn more at cfccanada.ca .

