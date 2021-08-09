Converge Technology Solutions Ranks Fourteenth on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Converge 14th place on its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

"We are excited to once again be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies on CRN®'s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. "Growth continues to be an essential component of our strategy, and our goal remains to provide our clients with industry leading solutions and services, both in North America and globally."

The technology sector and IT channel are highly competitive, fast-paced environments comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications, and services. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. As such, the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these select companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."

A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com/

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

For further information: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-360-1495; The Channel Company Contact: Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, [email protected]

