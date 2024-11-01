TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Converge as a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN's most prestigious lists in one year.

The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.

"Solution providers recognized with a Triple Crown Award are at the top of their game, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing their technical skills, improving their solutions offerings, and advancing the entire channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Our congratulations go out to each company, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to set an example for excellence and model success in our industry."

"Converge is thrilled to be featured on CRN's Triple Crown list for the third consecutive year," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "Being named to the SP500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250 for multiple years demonstrates Converge's strength and depth in many areas across the technology landscape. I'm very proud of our team's commitment to ongoing excellence and growth for both our organization and our customers and look forward to the success we will achieve in 2025."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

