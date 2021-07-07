Converge took home both awards at this years' IBM Blue Series Summit

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Ingram Micro Inc.'s North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for 2021. Both awards were announced during this years' IBM Blue Series Event, held virtually by Ingram Micro.

Ingram Micro's IBM Blue Series is comprised of three IBM communities that support today's top technical solutions. They include ICE (IBM AI, Cloud, & IoT), SHIELD (IBM Security Ecosystem) and CORE (IBM Systems & Services). Converge's wins for North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year were based on the Company's recent IBM Beacon and Excellence Awards, as well as Converge's status as one of the fastest growing IBM partners in 2020 with continued momentum in 2021.

"Converge is a leading IBM partner and their dedication to IBM and Ingram Micro has not gone unnoticed," stated Cheryl Rang, Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Converge represents the intersection of digital transformation and foundational infrastructure solutions. Always an active partner and a leader within the Ingram Micro and IBM Business Partner communities, Converge provides exceptional insight, guidance, and innovation around the ever-changing IT world."

"Converge is extremely proud of our relationship with IBM and Ingram Micro," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Winning both Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year is exciting for us, as it showcases the strength of our partnership and the mutual value our organizations bring to the table. This solid alliance enables us to continue innovating for our customers in offering them the best products and solutions that meet their needs in an ever-evolving IT landscape."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

