Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires REDNET AG

REDNET AG's acquisition marks the onset of Converge's previously announced European expansion.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 75% interest in REDNET AG, an IT services provider headquartered in Mainz, Germany. REDNET is the 23rd acquisition announced by Converge and the Company's first European acquisition.

Founded in 2004, REDNET AG specializes in serving education, healthcare, and government/public sectors, providing detailed advice, economic planning, smooth logistics, and fast service to their clients. Particularly, the organization prides themselves on bringing value through comprehensive, high-quality services and extensive know-how in handling large rollouts. With a heavy focus on the environment and sustainability initiatives, REDNET AG also engages in a 360-degree, holistic approach to increasing IT life cycles through flexible maintenance concepts, while simultaneously focusing on environmental compatibility.

"We are excited to announce Converge's acquisition of REDNET AG," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The addition of REDNET AG is significant, as it marks Converge's official expansion into Europe and will greatly increase our ability to serve clients globally. From infrastructure, to service, to operations & logistics, REDNET AG's strong capabilities and offerings in the public sector will both enhance Converge's current services and strengthen our global footprint."

"I am pleased to have Converge as a strong partner at our side, with whom we will jointly continue the REDNET success story throughout Germany. Our range of products and services will become even more attractive as a result. As a group of companies, we offer our public customers in Germany a comprehensive portfolio from a single source," said Barbara Weitzel, CEO of REDNET AG.

Consideration for the acquired interest represented approximately €96 million paid in cash at closing, plus an adjustment representing 75% of excess working capital at closing. In addition, Converge receives its pro rata share of the economic benefit earned by the business commencing January 1, 2021. The purchase price for the acquired interest represents a multiple of approximately 8 times REDNET AG's projected 2021 EBITDA of €16 million and just over 5 times REDNET's projected 2022 EBITDA of €24 million. The purchase price paid on closing was financed by Converge's recent bought deal public offering of common shares, as well as Converge's revolving credit facility. The purchase agreement allows for Converge to acquire the remaining 25% of REDNET after three years.

REDNET AG marks the twenty-first acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; Vivvo Application Studios LTD.; Vicom Computer Services, Inc.; CarpeDatum LLC; Accudata Systems, Inc.; Dasher Technologies, Inc.; and ExactlyIT, Inc. In June 2021, Converge also announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

About REDNET AG

Detailed advice, economic planning, smooth logistics and fast service - REDNET has been advising authorities and educational institutions as a specialized IT outfitter for many years. The company, based in Mainz, Germany is valued as a reliable and competent partner and maintains important hardware framework agreements such as with the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for Data and Information (LDI), the Hessian ekom21, and the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. In addition to many years of experience in the market for public clients, REDNET AG customers particularly value comprehensive, high-quality services and extensive know-how in handling large rollouts.

For more information, visit rednet.ag.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

