Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires Newcomp Analytics

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has acquired Canada-based Newcomp Analytics, an analytics centered organization focused on helping businesses transform and grow in today's digital world.

Headquartered in Toronto, and serving hundreds of clients across Canada, US and the Caribbean, Newcomp Analytics assists organizations in building a map to deeper analytics while providing teams with the tools they need to tackle big data projects with confidence. Newcomp Analytics has engaged in significant deployments with businesses across 15+ industries, including government, banking, education, healthcare, financial services, retail, and the public sector. The company offers advisory and development services, along with managed analytics and analytic bootcamps. Newcomp Analytics solution offerings include AI & Machine Learning, Data Engineering, BI & Data Visualization, Financial Planning & Analytics, and Cloud.

"Newcomp Analytics is very excited to be welcomed into the Converge family, allowing us to bring our modern data analytics expertise to the global marketplace. Converge's broad technology partnerships and strong client base present a significant opportunity for our team to continue our journey as a trusted analytics advisor to clients across all industries," stated Michael Langton, President of Newcomp Analytics.

"Converge is excited to expand our advanced analytics portfolio and offerings with the addition of Newcomp Analytics," stated Greg Berard, President and North American CEO of Converge. "Newcomp Analytics will greatly enhance Converge's ability to help our clients become even more insight-driven and dive deeper into understanding and analyzing their data. Their technical expertise and years of experience will help us drive more value in Canada with our clients and give us more depth and breadth across our North American analytics organization."

Newcomp Analytics generated gross revenue of approximately C$36.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA of C$3.4 million for the trailing twelve-month period ended July 31,2022. Consideration for the purchase will consist of C$20.3 million in cash paid at closing. Positive net working capital will also be paid out at closing. The purchase multiple would be approximately 6 times adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended July 31,2022. The acquisition is expected upon closing to be immediately accretive to Converge, resulting in increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

About Newcomp Analytics

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

