Convenience Stores mark Small Business Week by contributing to communities

Community retailers raise a record $180,000 for Children's Wish Foundation of Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Convenience Industry Council of Canada proudly helped celebrate Small Business Week in Canada by donating $180,392 to the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada. These funds were recently raised by thousands of small retail businesses across the country during National Convenience Week held in late August.

"When convenience and communities come together, wishes really do come true," said Anne Kothawala, President of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada and presenting sponsor of the national event. "The power of National Convenience Week to rally support for children and families in need is incredible and underpins our industry's social purpose to be strong community leaders."

"With over 26,500 convenience stores across Canada, there are few industries so ubiquitous and embedded in our communities. In many places, convenience stores remain the cornerstone of our neighbourhoods - we're everywhere. The convenience industry provides both first time entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners alike the opportunity to build trusted neighborhood businesses," added Kothawala.

Over 300 community leaders, and 2,400 convenience stores across Canada, combined efforts during National Convenience Week, to raise enough funds to help grant 18 wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

With this year's efforts, Canada's convenience stores have now raised over a half million dollars for Children's Wish.

"The funds raised to date through National Convenience Week have made many heartfelt wishes possible," said Chris Kotsopoulos, CEO of the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada. "The power of a wish is both profound and lasting, and its positive effects are felt not only by our wish kids, but also by their families and the larger community around them. We deeply appreciate the generosity of small business convenience retailers, their staff, customers, community leaders and the Convenience Industry Council of Canada for organizing this event."

About the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC)

The CICC is a national, not-for-profit council that unites our members who put the needs of the customer first and provides a place of community. We advocate for the diverse and dynamic convenience channel by representing retail and distributor members to the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government on issues affecting their business. For more information, please visit: https://convenienceindustry.ca/

About the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada

Children's Wish Foundation of Canada is the largest wish granting charity dedicated to granting wishes to Canadian children between the ages of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. For more than 30 years, Children's Wish has worked tirelessly to grant heartfelt wishes to more than 25,000 children and their families – that's three wishes each and every day, all year long!

In October 2019, Children's Wish formally merged with Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Canada with the goal of granting the wish of every eligible child across the country. United as Make-A-Wish® Canada, the organization will have the ability to make a greater difference in the communities it supports, increasing its ability to grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses by 25 per cent more each year.

