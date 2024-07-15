DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Girardin, a third-generation family company specialized in school bus transportation that has been a fixture in Quebec for over 65 years, is announcing a true revolution in this industry. The company unveiled its next generation of electric minibuses at the STN Expo - Green Bus Summit in Reno, Nevada. With a significantly improved range reaching up to 300 km per charge, the daily range now exceeds 600 km. The investment in this new electric minibus clearly fits with the government's vision of accelerating the electrification of transportation in Quebec by contributing significantly to the collective effort.

This innovation, developed in Quebec and well adapted to the province's operating environment, comes at the right time and will meet all needs of Quebec school bus transporters. Delivery and production are expected to begin in the winter of 2025. Girardin has made large investments in Quebec and will continue to do so to support the province's aspirations for decarbonization.

"We applaud the vision and determination of the Quebec government, which with its decarbonization objectives, encouraged us to innovate, develop, and manufacture in Drummondville a fully electric minibus that meets the needs and requirements of transporters and school districts. Furthermore, we are proud that our minibus will be exported throughout North America, highlighting Quebec's expertise, and contribute positively to the province's economy," mentioned Éric Boulé, President of Micro Bird et Ecotuned Technologies.

"This product is the result of major investments in research and development as well as innovative solutions to deliver an electric school bus that is perfectly in line with market wants and needs. We are proud of our teams and the work they have accomplished, and we are even more thrilled about the idea of participating even more in the shift to the electrification initiative that the Quebec government has started and is supporting," added Steve Girardin, of the Girardin Group.

With over 600 employees in Quebec, the Drummondville facilities will oversee the design and manufacturing of these new buses for the whole North American market. Notably, the US government is leading the way in providing significant financial assistance to school bus transporters so they may electrify their school bus fleets. Essential support that sends the right signal that the future is electric and that we must continue our current path to accelerate the movement. With this announcement, Girardin confirms its position as an established leader in the school bus transportation sector.

About Micro Bird

A joint venture company owned by Blue Bird and the Girardin that focuses on designing, assembling, and distributing commercial and school minibuses as well as electric powertrain solutions through its subsidiary Ecotuned Technologies. With more than 600 employees, the company's headquarters are located in Drummondville, Québec. Micro Bird is an established leader in the school bus industry and Canada's largest manufacturer of buses, producing over 3,000 buses annually from its Drummondville facility.

About the Girardin Group

Girardin is a third-generation Quebec family business specializing in school bus transportation for over 65 years and having its head office in Drummondville for almost 60 years. Girardin, a reputable partner and authorized distributor of Blue Bird school buses, also produces Micro Bird minibuses at its Drummondville facility. It provides the widest selection of electric school buses together with individualized charging infrastructure assistance. Girardin is a manufacturer, distributor, and operator of school buses and electric school buses. The company 40 operating divisions employ close to 3,000 employees, mostly located in the province of Quebec.

SOURCE Girardin Group

Source: Alexandre Mailhot, Tel.: 819 471-2495, [email protected]