Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in South Glengarry: CRTF

SOUTH GLENGARRY, ON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 7th, 2019, while patrolling the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River in South Glengarry, Ontario, officers with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a vessel with no navigation lights travelling at a high rate of speed on the St-Lawrence River. That same vessel later made landfall in the Bainsville area where several large garbage bags were unloaded from the boat into a pickup truck. Officers proceeded to stop the vehicle upon its departure from the scene, and it was confirmed to be loaded with bags of contraband fine cut tobacco. The two vehicle occupants, Nicolas Primeau, a 27-year old male and Sébastien Soulières, a 33-year old male both from Havelock, Quebec, were arrested and charged under the Excise Act (2001) for Possession of Unstamped Tobacco.

They are scheduled to appear at the Cornwall Ontario Court of Justice on September 10th, 2019.

The investigation yielded a total of forty (40) bags of unstamped fine cut tobacco weighing 704 kg and a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The two males also face charges under the provincial Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Cpl Yves Labbé, Cornwall RTF, 613-937-2800; Mr. Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police, 613-285-2752; Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

