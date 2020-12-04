CORNWALL, ON, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 19, 2020, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a vehicle suspected of being involved in contraband smuggling activity. As part of the investigation, the vehicle was stopped at an Eastbound access ramp on Highway 401, in the Cornwall area. Upon searching the vehicle, investigators located and seized seventeen (17) large garbage bags containing 310.45 kilograms of fine cut tobacco not stamped in accordance with the Excise Act (2001). The pickup truck used to transport the tobacco, a 2018 white Chevrolet Silverado, was also seized under the authority of the Excise Act (2001).

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Michael Cook (age 22), from Cornwall, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to section 32 (1) of the Excise Act (2001).

Mr. Cook is scheduled to appear at the Cornwall Courthouse, 29 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario on February 2, 2021.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

