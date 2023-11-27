MONTREAL and TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - L'Ordre des CPA du Québec, CPA Canada, and CPA Ontario have agreed upon terms to maintain the uninterrupted educational journey of CPA students in Ontario and Quebec.

Under the agreement, CPA Canada will continue to develop the curriculum and examinations for the Preparatory courses (PREP) in Ontario, and the CPA Professional Education Program (PEP) and Common Final Examination (CFE) in Ontario and Quebec.

L'Ordre des CPA du Québec and CPA Ontario will continue to deliver all CPA education courses, programs and exams in their respective jurisdictions.

All the Provincial, Territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies have approved the agreed terms, ensuring a consistent education program and common standards of entry into the profession across Canada.

This follows L'Ordre des CPA du Québec and CPA Ontario's notice of their withdrawal from the Collaboration Accord, effective December 2024.

The agreed-upon terms preserve the current education pathway for students.

The parties will continue to provide updates as they find new ways of working together on matters of importance to the profession.

SOURCE CPA Ontario

For further information: For inquiries, please contact: CPA Canada - Sunny Freeman, Email - [email protected]; CPA Ontario- Kathryn Hanley, Email - [email protected]; Ordre des CPA du Québec- Maude Bujeault-Bolduc, Email - [email protected]