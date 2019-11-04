Continuing the tradition of making mail merrier

Mailers can choose from a number of designs to dress up their holiday cards and letters.

OTTAWA, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - For more than five decades, Canadians have enjoyed the opportunity to dress up their December holiday mail with festive stamps. This year, Canada Post continues the tradition – and mailers can choose stamps depicting a variety of seasonal imagery.

One Christmas issue, designed by Vancouver's Subplot Design Inc., focuses on the story of the Magi, the wise men from the East who are said to have followed a brilliant star to Bethlehem, bearing gifts for a newborn king.