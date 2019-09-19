Contex Group Inc., founded and led by Pierre Marcoux, acquires Les Affaires, Contech and Benefits Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre Marcoux is proud to announce the founding of his new company, Contex Group Inc., and the acquisition of flagship specialty brands such as Les Affaires, Contech and Benefits Canada from TC Transcontinental. This events first media company produces conferences, trade shows and training programs – propelled by powerful publications and websites.

Contex Group, which stands for Content and Experience, offers quality content across its platforms, and is driven by event activities which represent its core growth area. Contex Group employs about 100 people in Montreal and Toronto.

"I am very happy to have concluded this deal with TC Transcontinental and to launch my own company in a field that I'm passionate about," said Pierre Marcoux, President of Contex Group. "This is an important moment for me and for my teams. Over the past few years, we have been able to grow our business through the development of strong event activities. Moving forward, we will focus even more on this part of the business while leveraging the strength of our media products."

The main brands acquired by Contex Group are Les Affaires, Contech and Benefits Canada.

Les Affaires produces 45 conferences, training programs and a trade show along with a website and a print publication, targeting Quebec business people from several industries.

produces 45 conferences, training programs and a trade show along with a website and a print publication, targeting business people from several industries. Contech produces 4 trades shows and dozens of training programs aimed at Quebec professionals in the construction and building industry.

produces 4 trades shows and dozens of training programs aimed at professionals in the construction and building industry. Benefits Canada produces 30 conferences along with two print publications and websites, in English and in French, aimed at Canadian professionals in the pension and benefits industry.

(See below for the full list of acquired brands.)

"Business people and professionals are offered so much information, from so many sources, that the need to deepen one's knowledge of a topic can only continue to increase," said Marcoux, who worked for almost 20 years at TC Transcontinental, recently as the President of its Media Sector.

Through 75 conferences, 5 trade shows and dozens of training programs, Contex Group provides business people with in-depth knowledge on a variety of business topics and issues – all the while connecting them to one another. The print and digital products identify important business trends, offer solutions, build loyalty and keep the conversation alive with the audiences throughout the year.

Les Affaires

With this acquisition, Pierre Marcoux also writes a new chapter in the history of the Les Affaires newspaper, acquired by his father Rémi Marcoux in 1979, 40 years ago. Les Affaires has always been an important and iconic brand within Quebec's business community – and has always evolved with the changing media landscape. This will not change.

"With the events platform now being at the forefront of our business model, powered by our web and print products, we have developed over the last few years a model that works for us. We will pursue in that direction," Marcoux said. "Les Affaires' mission to equip business people with the tools they need to make the right decisions is stronger than ever."

Here are the different brands that are part of the acquisition:

Les Événements Les Affaires , Les Affaires (print and web), Les Affaires Plus , Acquizition.biz

, (print and web), , Acquizition.biz The Contech trade shows, trainings and conferences

trade shows, trainings and conferences The Benefits Canada Events, Benefits Canada and Avantages (print and web), The Canadian Investment Review Events and website, Canadian Institutional Investment Network

