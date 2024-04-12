Consumers Beware: avoid purchasing insurance from Dean Wright working in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is warning consumers that Dean Wright ("Wright"), operating out of the Greater Toronto Area, is not licensed to conduct insurance business in the province.

We advise consumers to avoid purchasing insurance, including auto insurance, from Wright.

Consumers are not protected under the Insurance Act if they purchase insurance from unlicensed individuals and/or companies.

Wright appears to be using the following contact information:

Wright is known to have issued fraudulent liability insurance certificate slips in the name of Aviva Insurance Company of Canada as insurer and HUB International Ontario Limited as broker.

Implications of purchasing insurance from unlicensed individuals include:

You have no assurance the policy is genuine, which can result in claims not being covered.

Your policy can be voided or cancelled for misrepresentation.

Policy cancellations can impact your insurance history which can lead to increased costs.

Check FSRA's website to make an informed choice when working with an Ontario insurance agent or insurer. In addition, see the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario's (RIBO) website for a list of all RIBO-licensed insurance brokers.

A FSRA-licensed insurance agent or a RIBO-licensed insurance broker can provide appropriate advice and recommendations on insurance products and tips to avoid auto insurance sales scams.

Contact

For media inquiries:

Ashley Legassic

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 647-719-8426

Email: [email protected]

For public inquiries:

Toll free: 1-800-668-0128

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario