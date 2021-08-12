Consumer Alert - Beware of continuing email and online rebate scams pretending to be from or endorsed by the Ontario Energy Board

Communities Affected: Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - On June 25, 2021 the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) issued a Consumer Alert warning the public about emails that have been made to appear to be from, endorsed by or affiliated with the OEB on how to qualify or apply for government energy rebates. The emails typically include a link to an "application form" for these rebates that requires the consumer to schedule a home energy assessment.

The OEB has received more than 300 complaints in 2021 from consumers about rebate scams including email and online activities that pretend to be the OEB or to be connected with the OEB. These include:

A phony Facebook page for the Ontario Electricity Support Program (OESP)

The OESP does not have a Facebook page. Any Facebook page that appears to be the OESP is a fake and is not endorsed by or related to the OEB in any way.



Consumers should be on the lookout for Facebook ads emanating from this phony page. We have seen some ads that link to energyassistanceprogram.org , which is a site we warned about in our last Consumer Alert.

A home energy assessment is not required to apply for the OESP or any other OEB-administered energy bill payment assistance program.





An entity calling itself "Smart Rebates" is falsely claiming to be affiliated with the OEB

The SmartRebates.ca website purports to help consumers access energy rebates following a home energy assessment. It has used the OEB's name and logo and has falsely claimed to be affiliated with the OEB.

The OEB has nothing to do with Smart Rebates or SmartRebates.ca .

A home energy assessment is not required to apply for the OESP or any other OEB-administered energy bill payment assistance program.





Emails from [email protected] or [email protected] have included "oeb" and the OEB's address

These emails are purporting to offer to help consumers apply for government energy rebates and include a link to an "application form" for these rebates that requires the consumer to schedule a home energy assessment.



The OEB has nothing to do with Ontario Green Savings.

Consumer Tips

The OEB does not make unsolicited contact to consumers.

make unsolicited contact to consumers. The OEB does not facilitate or conduct home energy assessments or inspections.

facilitate or conduct home energy assessments or inspections. The OEB is not affiliated with any private companies.

affiliated with any private companies. You should be cautious about unsolicited emails purporting to be from or endorsed by the OEB.

You should be cautious about sharing your personal information or utility account information with anyone.

Know who you are dealing with. If someone calls you, ask for the name of the person you are speaking with, the company they represent and their telephone number.

If you are concerned about any suspicious communications, you can contact us at [email protected] or 1-877-632-2727 (toll-free within Ontario ). To report an incident, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll-free at 1-888-495-8501.

Energy Bill Payment Assistance Programs and How to Access Them

There are Government of Ontario and OEB programs available to help customers with their energy bills. Please visit the OEB's website at oeb.ca/billhelp for information about the OESP, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), and the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). (Note that CEAP is winding down and some utilities have already run out of funding. Consumers should contact their utility for up-to-date information on CEAP.) If a company claims that an energy assessment or home inspection is required to apply or qualify for OESP, LEAP or CEAP, this is false.

Contact Us

For more information, please visit the OEB website at oeb.ca or contact us directly.

Ce document est aussi disponible en français.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Phone: 416-544-5171, Email: [email protected]

