Consultation tour of organizations serving English-speaking Quebecers - Christopher Skeete meets with groups representing English-speaking Quebecers in Gatineau

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The tour of consultations with English-speaking Quebecers, led by the Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Christopher Skeete, made a stop today in Gatineau.

The main goal of the tour, announced by Mr. Skeete last July, is to take into account the needs and concerns of English-speaking Quebecers. Based on the theme Building Bridges, it will make communities more aware of the mandate of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise and of the actions implemented by its partner organizations. Another goal is to ensure more effective coordination for government actions with respect to services to the English-speaking communities, including measures implemented and funded by several different government departments. This tour has already included visits by Mr. Skeete to New Carlisle, Québec City, Saint-Lambert, Laval, Montréal, Pointe-Claire and Sherbrooke.

Quote:

"The improvement of the services provided for English-speaking Quebecers is a priority for our government. In my view, it is essential to go out to meet with our collaborators throughout Québec. Today, in Gatineau, we have had the opportunity to meet with representatives of community-based organizations from the Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions.

The government has recognized that Outaouais is a region that must deal with specific challenges, in view of its proximity to Ottawa and due to its funding and programing needs. In particular, we heard about the problem of a reduction in the labour force caused by migration to Ontario.

Problems vary from one region to another. In Abitibi, the English-speaking community must cope with its geographic remoteness, a reality that complicates contact with the rest of Québec. Despite the challenges faced, the representatives met with today show a remarkable degree of energy and community solidarity."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

About the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

The mission of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise is to provide liaison with the sectoral, regional and provincial groups representing English-speaking Quebecers, and to ensure that the concerns of these communities are taken into account in government orientations and decisions, in collaboration with the government departments and agencies concerned. In order to protect the rights and promote the well-being of English-speaking Quebecers and ensure that they have full access to public services, the Secrétariat works on an ongoing basis with their representative organizations. In addition, the last budget significantly increased the funding available for various programs designed to support the initiatives proposed by a range of community groups in Québec.

