Consultation tour of organizations serving English-speaking Quebecers

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise completed its 2019 consultation tour with a day-long session in Québec City.

More than 40 leaders of Quebec's English-speaking communities came together during the final session of the consultation tour announced in July 2019 by Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers. Organizational and institutional leaders from all corners of Quebec came to the capital to share their views with the Secrétariat.

The session featured a vast cross-section of organizations and institutions representing the interests of English-speaking Quebecers in the fields of education, arts/culture/heritage, employment, health and social services. Participants also expressed the concerns of youth, seniors and the black community.

The attendees were invited to share their perspective on the role of the community and government sectors and provided input on the mandate, orientations and priorities of the Secretariat.

The main goal of the tour was to find out more about the needs and concerns of English-speaking Quebecers. Based on the theme Building Bridges, the tour was designed to make communities more aware of the mandate of the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers and the actions implemented by its partner organizations. Another goal was to ensure more effective coordination for government actions with respect to services to the English-speaking communities, including measures implemented and funded by several different government departments.

With the completion of this consultation tour, the Secrétariat will prepare a report on its findings and conduct an online validation session with participants from each session. This work will influence the priorities and plans of the government regarding Québec's English-speaking communities.

Quote:

"From the first consultation session in New Carlisle in early September up to today's session in Québec City, we have received input from more than 250 community leaders representing over 150 organizations and institutions of the English-speaking communities of Québec. They have demonstrated a passion and commitment to improving the circumstances of the English-speaking population. Their feedback provides us with invaluable information as we set priorities for the Secrétariat and for the government."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

About the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

The mission of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise is to provide liaison with the sectoral, regional and provincial groups representing English-speaking Quebecers, and to ensure that the concerns of the English-speaking communities are taken into account in government orientations and decisions, in collaboration with the government departments and agencies concerned. In order to protect the rights and promote the well-being of English-speaking Quebecers and ensure that they have full access to public services, the Secretariat works on an ongoing basis with their representative organizations. In addition, the last budget significantly increased the funding available for various programs designed to support the initiatives proposed by a range of community groups in Québec.

