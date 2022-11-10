Construction Underway on Métis Nation of Alberta Solar Farm Project at Métis Crossing

100 percent Métis Nation of Alberta-owned initiative will offset 4,700 tonnes of CO2 during its first year in operation

SMOKY LAKE, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Construction has started on The Métis Nation of Alberta's (MNA) Métis Crossing Solar Project (MCSP), a 4.86-megawatt community generation solar installation at Métis Crossing, a signature cultural destination of the MNA. The MCSP is a collaboration between the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Town of Smoky Lake, and Smoky Lake County. This is the largest wholly Métis-owned solar project in Alberta.

With target energization in Spring/Summer 2023, the MCSP will generate enough electricity to power all MNA and affiliate buildings, an amount equivalent to approximately 1,200 Alberta homes. This will offset the MNA's electricity use and displace 4,700 tonnes of CO2-equivalent annually, equivalent to taking 1,500 vehicles off the road.

"As we face severe impacts of climate change, the MNA is making investments in renewable energy and sustainability a priority," said Métis Nation of Alberta President, Audrey Poitras. "While progressing towards Self-Government and the ratification of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution, preserving Métis traditional and cultural ways of life is so important and we're grateful to our community partners for helping make this happen."

The MCSP was developed as a key initiative of the MNA Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increase Métis involvement and awareness of climate change, and provide economic and local community benefits, such as infrastructure investment, tax revenue for the county, job creation and revenue from the sale of clean energy.

"As Métis, our connection with the land is an essential element of our story and we strive to integrate sustainability throughout all of the infrastructure and programming at Métis Crossing, making this Indigenous partnership project a natural extension of that goal," said CEO of Métis Crossing, Juanita Marois.

Profits generated from the MCSP will be used to fund social and economic development initiatives and programs through the MNA, benefitting Métis people across Alberta. A portion of project profits will also support a Community Development Fund to encourage sustainable development in the local community.

Funding for the project has been provided by Natural Resources Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program, the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre's Municipal Community Generation Challenge, and Environment and Climate Change Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund.

ATCO has been selected as the partner to construct the solar project through a competitive bidding process.

About the MNA

The MNA was established in 1928 to advance the interests of Alberta Métis based on Métis rights, including, the right to self-determination and self-government. The MNA is governed by a democratically elected Provincial Council, comprised of a Provincial President and Vice President and six regional Presidents and Vice Presidents.

The MNA maintains the only province-wide, objectively verifiable, and federally recognized registry of Métis Nation citizens living within Alberta. In June 2019, the MNA and the Government of Canada signed the Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement, which recognizes the Métis Nation within Alberta's inherent right to self-government.

About Métis Crossing

Métis Crossing is a major initiative of the Métis Nation of Alberta. It is the premier destination for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings, and business development. The 688-acre site is designed to engage and excite visitors. Our programming encourages active participation of visitors in activities promoting an appreciation of our people, customs, and celebrations.

For more information:

Victoria Belton

Senior Consultant, Media Profile

[email protected]

416-997-5179

SOURCE Metis Nation of Alberta