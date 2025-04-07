Annual Initiative includes OSHA Partnership and Safety Commitment Giveaway

GREELEY, Colo., April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- "Construction Safety Week" is the construction industry's annual week-long, safety-focused event designed to promote worker safety and wellness. It's an opportunity for people, companies, and the entire industry to join, celebrate and recommit to doing whatever it takes to send everyone home safe every day. In 2025, Construction Safety Week will be held from May 5-9.

Construction Safety Week is partnering once again with OSHA and its National Safety Stand-down initiative to help prevent falls in construction, which is a leading cause of injury to workers. This joint effort encourages companies to pause work sites throughout the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 7, or whenever possible during CSW to create the largest industry-wide safety stand-down ever held.

Since the inception of Construction Safety Week, the construction industry has made considerable strides in prioritizing and committing to safety. The 2025 Construction Safety Week theme, All in Together, is designed to connect and strengthen the message throughout the industry. The theme explores three components: Plan, Own and Commit. Construction Safety Week provides related content for companies to plan activities, conversations and demonstrations with their teams.

"For more than a decade, Construction Safety Week has been a driving force in strengthening the industry's commitment to safety. This year, our theme, All in Together, demonstrates that safety on a jobsite is more than an individual responsibility; it's a collective effort," said Mike Choutka, Hensel Phelps Chief Executive Officer and 2025 Safety Week Chair. "By planning, owning, and committing to safety, we ensure that every worker goes home safe at the end of the day. Together, we have the power to build a stronger, safer industry. We encourage everyone to carry the spirit of Construction Safety Week forward by upholding the highest safety standards year-round."

Ahead of the 2025 Construction Safety Week kickoff, workers and companies across the industry are encouraged to participate in the Our Plan, My Part Giveaway between April 7 - May 8. This year's Giveaway encourages workers and companies to check in every week in April and every day during Safety Week to reaffirm their ongoing commitment to safety in the industry. It also asks participants to share how they demonstrate this commitment in the workplace for a chance to win a $1000 grand prize. Company participation rankings, live participation results, and more will be available at www.constructionsafetyweek.com/giveaway.

All workers and companies in the construction industry are invited and encouraged to participate in Construction Safety Week 2025. Free resources are available on the Construction Safety Week website and include promotional materials, discussion topics, event ideas, videos, at-home activities for families and materials translated into Spanish and French. Find these free tools at www.constructionsafetyweek.com/plan-for-safety-week/resources/.

About

Construction Safety Week is an annual event designed to raise awareness of the industry's ongoing commitment to building a culture of safety through sharing best practices, tools and resources at job sites and offices across the U.S. and Canada. Safety Week was founded by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF) and now includes 70 of the top contractors in the industry, representing thousands of workers. Additional support comes from Safety Week sponsors, partners, and advocates.

2025 Safety Week Members as of Monday, March 24, 2025

2025 Safety Week Sponsors as of Monday, March 24, 2025

Signature Sponsors: AGC of America and ABC Associated Builders and Contractors

