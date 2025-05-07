MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Construction Praxis is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Prix Construire 2025 - Metropolitan Region by the Quebec Construction Association (ACQ). This prestigious award recognizes outstanding construction companies whose excellence, economic contribution, and influence help elevate the industry within their region.

From left to right: Shaun McGrath, president, ACQ Métropolitaine, François Beaulieu, president, Construction Praxis, Thomas Dufour, co-president Groupe HD et Éric Fraser, president, Association de la construction du Québec (ACQ) (CNW Group/Construction Praxis)

This recognition highlights the dedication, quality, and precision that define every stage of a Construction Praxis project. With more than 5,000 residential units currently under construction or in the pipeline, the company continues to deliver ambitious, high-quality, and sustainable developments that actively contribute to the creation of responsible and well-planned living environments. Its strong performance and reputation are also driven by the expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of its employees.

"Receiving this award from the ACQ is a great honor. It reflects the passion, professionalism, and commitment to excellence that drive our entire team," said François Beaulieu, President of Construction Praxis.

The company wishes to thank all its professionals, collaborators, and subcontractors, whose daily efforts contribute to the success of its projects. It also highlights the role of Groupe HD, Construction Praxis's parent company, whose ongoing support since the acquisition has enabled the company to continue its development and strengthen its presence in the industry.

"We are proud to see Construction Praxis, the construction division of Groupe HD, recognized for its leadership in the industry. This Prix Construire 2025 highlights the strength of our integrated model, where the synergy between developer and builder ensures consistency, performance, and quality across every project," said Thomas Dufour, Co-President of Groupe HD.

About Construction Praxis

Construction Praxis is a Quebec-based general contractor specializing in residential construction. Known for its operational discipline, ability to manage large-scale projects, and commitment to quality and sustainability, the company focuses on optimizing construction processes while maintaining rigorous control over budgets and timelines.

Through its work across Quebec, Construction Praxis plays a key role in shaping modern, people-centered, and forward-thinking communities, earning a solid reputation for reliable execution and high-quality work.

SOURCE Construction Praxis

