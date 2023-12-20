MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) is pleased to announce that construction of its new museum has begun at 3535 Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2025, followed by an official public opening of the museum by June 2026.

This relocation and expansion project addresses growing public interest in Holocaust history and human rights. Indeed, in November 2023, the Montreal Holocaust Museum recorded the highest number of visitors in its history.

The new iconic destination will breathe new energy into "The Main" and enhance Montreal's architectural landscape. This emblematic building will be a major attraction for a new generation of visitors driven by the desire to promote dialogue and respect for diversity.

To date, our "Give Voice" fundraising campaign has raised $105.4 million from all three levels of government, as well as from individual donors, foundations, and corporations.

"We are delighted to mark this important milestone in our museum's history, stated Daniel Amar, Executive Director of the MHM. By beginning construction of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum, we pay tribute to our survivor founders, whose courage, resistance, and resilience inspire us, and whose precious legacy will be inscribed in perpetuity. Their testimonies and struggles against hatred and prejudice are life lessons that the new museum intends to preserve and share with as many people as possible. We look forward to being able to better serve visitors of all ages and backgrounds in our new custom-built facility, where visitors will learn about the Holocaust and its human rights legacy while being inspired to be upstanding citizens today."

The Honourable Jacques Saada, President of the MHM stated: "Along with local, national, and international visitors, the museum will welcome thousands of school-aged children and young adults each year through the MHM's educational offerings. As we face rising intolerance around the world, education remains the greatest tool at our disposal to combat racism, misinformation, and propaganda. The new MHM is well placed to be at the forefront of this fight."

"We are proud to provide catalytic support to the Montreal Holocaust Museum as it advances its longstanding excellence in educating people about all aspects of the Holocaust," said Naomi Azrieli, OC, D.Phil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation, which donated $25 million to the MHM. With antisemitism on the rise globally, MHM continues to be an outstanding resource and centre of knowledge for not only the Montreal community but for all of Canada – and beyond."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth, and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais region, said he was "delighted to see work begin on this important museum institution. The museum's mission is to explore themes that are international in scope. This project will enable it to increase its visitor capacity, as well as ensure its outreach and longevity".

In the same vein, Christopher Skeete, Minister Responsible for the Economy, for the Fight Against Racism, and the Laval Region, recalled that "Launching the construction of this new Holocaust Museum in Montreal is much more than constructing a building; it's building a beacon of memory and education for present and future generations. This museum will be a symbol of our commitment to fighting antisemitism, prejudice, and racism. It will also bear witness to our determination to promote, with conviction, respect for the dignity of every human being."

"As Canadians, we have a duty to remember; we must also fight antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms. This is a constant battle that we must never stop fighting if we want future generations to be able to live in an open and diverse society, said the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. Places like the Museum are essential to making sure that victims and survivors of the Holocaust are never forgotten, and to countering intolerance and disinformation. The Government of Canada is proud to support these works that will allow the Montreal Holocaust Museum to relocate to a modern and more open space, in the heart of the city."

"The Government of Canada is proud to support the construction of a new and modern Montreal Holocaust Museum—not only as a reminder of the horrors of the Shoah, but also as a commitment to combating discrimination and fostering a more united and inclusive society, mentioned the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities. Antisemitism, discrimination and hate of any kind have no place in Canada. It's crucial that we contribute to projects like this one so that we can learn from our past and work toward creating a more inclusive future free of hate for all."

The Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, declared: "The City of Montreal is proud to contribute to the expansion and modernization of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum, a place of remembrance, contemplation, and knowledge so that we never forget the horrors of the past. Cultural institutions like the Museum, which will be located on Boulevard Saint-Laurent, are essential for promoting diversity and opening up a dialogue by fostering education and awareness among a broad public. As a city of peace and culture, Montreal continues to celebrate the important contribution of the Jewish community to its development and reiterates its commitment to combating antisemitism daily."

The new museum's permanent exhibition is co-curated by Marie-Blanche Fourcade, MHM Head of Collections and Exhibitions, and Robert Jan Van Pelt, a renowned Holocaust expert and Professor and Associate Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Architecture at the University of Waterloo. Mr. Van Pelt is a prolific and internationally recognized authority on the history of Auschwitz and a leader in the fight against Holocaust denial. One of his most notable roles was as Chief Curator of the international travelling exhibition Auschwitz. Not Far Away. Not Long Ago.

Additionally, La bande à Paul + Pelletier de Fontenay + Musealia was chosen to design the new permanent exhibition. Work is underway with the co-curators and various expert committees to define the content and messaging of the permanent exhibit based on the MHM's remarkable collection of nearly 900 recorded survivor testimonies and 13,000 objects.

KPMB Architects (Toronto) + Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture (Montreal) have designed an architectural landmark for Montreal following an international architectural competition. The designs have gained international attention and accolades, winning the 2022 Canadian Architect Award of Merit and placing as a finalist in the Future Projects: Culture category at the 2023 World Architecture Festival.

Construction services are provided by Broccolini, and the project is managed by Colliers Project Leaders.

About the Montreal Holocaust Museum

The Montreal Holocaust Museum educates people of all ages and backgrounds about the Holocaust, while raising awareness of the universal perils of antisemitism, racism, hate, and indifference. Through its museum, commemorative programs, and educational initiatives, the Montreal Holocaust Museum promotes respect for diversity and the sanctity of human life.

