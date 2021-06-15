Construction of three seniors' and alternative homes in Chisasibi, Mistissini and Waskaganish

QUÉBEC CITY, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Marguerite Blais, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers, Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, and Denis Lamothe, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Member for Ungava, announced today that three seniors' and alternative homes will be built in Chisasibi, Mistissini and Waskaganish in the Cree territory of James Bay.

Each seniors' and alternative home will provide 32 spots for seniors and adults with special needs in the region and offer residents a caring living environment consisting of small air-conditioned units with individual bedrooms with a bathroom and shower tailored to each resident. A palliative care room is also provided in each home. These special homes for the Cree Indigenous community have been adapted to its own culture and identity.

This new type of housing will be more like a home and will promote human contact and a more active lifestyle, thanks in part to access to specially designed outdoor areas and indoor facilities better adapted to the needs of residents and their families. The environment of the Cree seniors' and alternative homes will also make it easier to apply infection prevention and control measures in the event of an outbreak. Furthermore, the transformation will benefit the staff who work in these environments and help attract and retain these employees.

Quotes:

"The construction of these three homes shows that we're taking action to transform residential settings for seniors and people with special needs. This new quality standard will improve the daily lives of residents, their families, and staff. I am very proud to acknowledge the collaboration among the ministry's teams, the institution, and the Cree First Nation in making this project happen."

Marguerite Blais, Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers

"We all want seniors and adults with special needs to have access to quality living environments. We want these environments to foster their development while respecting their need for privacy and safety, and thus contribute to their physical and spiritual well-being. The announced projects demonstrate that the choices being made are consistent in this regard, to provide the best possible services."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"The construction of three seniors' homes in à Chisasibi, Waskaganish et Mistissini responds to the urgent need of the Cree nation to provide Cree seniors with accommodation that is fully adapted to their culture and way of life, while allowing them to remain within their community. These projects will also allow Cree businesses and workforce to benefit from significant economic spinoffs, as provided for in the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement. They give tangible form to the nation-to-nation partnership between the Crees of Eeyou Istchee and Quebec, as expressed in the Paix des Braves (the Agreement Respecting a New Relationship Between the Cree Nation and the Government of Quebec)."

Grand Chief Dr. Abel Bosum, President, Cree Nation Government

"Cree culture and values place utmost importance on the well-being of our seniors on all levels. Therefore, the Cree Board of Health and Social Services has placed the three seniors' homes at the top of its list of capital priorities. These homes will allow more than 90 Cree seniors to reside in their own communities, close to their families, in an environment fully adapted to their needs, while benefiting from all the health services provided in their language. The pandemic clearly demonstrates the importance for the Cree to provide these services in our communities."

Bertie Wapachee, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay

"The announcement of these three seniors' homes in Cree territory (Eeyou Istchee) is great news. I am grateful to our government for attaching great importance to the well-being of our seniors. These three new residences, adapted to Cree reality and culture, will fit harmoniously into their communities, which give great respect to their elders."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Key points:

A total of 46 projects for seniors' and alternative homes were set up in addition to the five for Native communities, including three for the Cree Nation and two for the Inuit in Nunavik.

These seniors' and alternative homes are part of a major transformation of residential and long-term care settings.

These projects are in addition to the $ 2.4 billion investments already underway across Quebec .

investments already underway across . Over the next few years, 2,500 places in residential and long-term care centres will be renovated or rebuilt.

A rigorous process was used to determine all the new spots planned for each region of Québec by cross-referencing the most recent data on the housing wait list with projections of the number of additional spots that will be required in the coming years due to the aging of the population.

The Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay acts as project manager in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

