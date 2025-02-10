SAINT-RAYMOND, QC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the City of Saint-Raymond and the Pavillon Chantejoie organization are proud to mark the upcoming start of the Pavillon Chantejoie, a 40-unit social and affordable housing building for semi-independent seniors to be built in Saint-Raymond. This project represents a total investment of more than $20.7 million.

The announcement was made in the presence of Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Vincent Caron, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Public Administration and Member of the National Assembly for Portneuf, Claude Duplain, Mayor of Saint-Raymond, and Yvon Marcotte, President of the Pavillon Chantejoie organization.

The Government of Quebec is investing nearly $10.1 million in the project, including through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $5.8 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Saint-Raymond is also providing the organization with more than $337,000 and a 35-year tax credit, in addition to donating the land.

"Our government is sparing no effort to accelerate the construction of social and affordable housing throughout Quebec. Quebec's financial contribution to this project for seniors is essential. It's proof that our investments benefit all regions of Quebec and all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to creating more affordable housing units by working with provincial and municipal governments and non-profit partners who are doing great work in their community. Thanks to this announcement, 40 new units will be available to allow seniors to age in their community, in Saint-Raymond."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm proud to see this social and affordable housing project come to fruition in Saint-Raymond. This investment by our government, through the Société d'habitation du Québec, shows our firm commitment to addressing the needs of our seniors who need a roof over their heads."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert

"The housing crisis requires all the tools in our toolbox to respond and deal with it effectively. The announcement of 40 new affordable housing units in Saint-Raymond is another step in the right direction to ensure that Quebecers and Canadians can have a home in their community at an affordable price, and it shows that when the various levels of government come together, things get done."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I want to emphasize the unequivocal commitment of all the partners and the entire Saint-Raymond community who are taking part in this housing project. This shows that improving the quality of life of seniors is a priority, and that their preferred option—to age in their own home, within their community and in an affordable environment adapted to their needs—is fundamentally recognized."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"I would like to congratulate the entire Pavillon Chantejoie team and thank everyone who contributed to this wonderful project. This new building will greatly improve the quality of life of many seniors in Saint-Raymond. Thanks to this project, seniors will be able to remain rooted in their community while also living in a healthy, safe, affordable and accessible environment in the heart of the village core."

Vincent Caron, Member of the National Assembly for Portneuf

"The City of Saint-Raymond is proud to take part in this housing project for our independent seniors. The Pavillon Chantejoie will provide affordable, accessible and safe housing for our residents who have been calling for it. Housing is one of our fundamental rights, and the Pavillon Chantejoie meets this need. Thank you and congratulations to all the partners who worked on this project."

Claude Duplain, Mayor of Saint-Raymond

"Nearly nine years ago, I formed a board of directors with the goal of building a housing project for moderate- and low-income seniors. Today, I'm delighted to see this project finally come to fruition, to everyone's satisfaction. The project stemmed from a need expressed by seniors unable to access private retirement housing because of insufficient income. As a result of close collaboration between municipal authorities, government bodies and the Groupe de ressources techniques Nouvel Habitat, as well as the hard work and patience of the members of my board, this dream is becoming a reality. The people of Saint-Raymond will be proud to see the 40-unit Pavillon Chantejoie building take form to help meet the needs of our community."

Yvon Marcotte, President of the Pavillon Chantejoie organization

Up to 32 of the 40 households could potentially benefit from the Rent Supplement Program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to ensure they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $550,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saint-Raymond (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). Pavillon Chantejoie also received $125,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, the assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Saint-Raymond.

