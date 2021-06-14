The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, are pleased to mark the beginning of this project.

It should be recalled that in January, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen and Minister Laforest announced over $2.1 million in funding for this project under the Government of Canada's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The SHQ, for its part, through its AccèsLogis Québec program, recently confirmed a grant of close to than $1.7 million for the construction of this building in a booming residential neighbourhood. The SHQ is also securing the nearly $2-million mortgage contracted by the organization Le Havre Paulois, and the Municipality of Saint-Paul, is contributing $180,000 to this project.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively supporting those who need it most by providing new affordable housing quickly to vulnerable Quebecers, while addressing the unique barriers faced by at-risk communities, including seniors. Through this project, we are providing seniors in Saint-Paul with the opportunity to age in their own homes and community. They will be able to maintain close ties with family and friends, which is essential to improving health and happiness in the long term. The Rapid Housing Initiative is a resounding success, and it will create nearly 1,700 housing units across the province. That's why, through Budget 2021, we will increase total program funding to $2.5 billion to quickly build affordable housing in Quebec. "

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need and serving our aging citizens. This is why we have invested in this 20-unit project in Saint-Paul. These new units respond to the growing need to find seniors appropriate and affordable places to live while continuing to be an integral part of their community."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I am proud to highlight the start of the construction of the new affordable housing project in the Lanaudière region. Our government is investing close to $1.7 million in this project, which will create 20 new affordable housing units for seniors with a slight loss of autonomy. Moreover, 16 of the 20 tenants will only have to pay 25% of their income thanks to our Rent Supplement Program. Today, this is another concrete example of our efforts to increase the supply of rental housing and offer a quality living environment to Quebecers."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I congratulate Le Havre Paulois organization which, thanks to the financial support of our governments, will allow our seniors to live in a healthy and safe environment. Our government continues its efforts to meet the housing needs of Quebecers by creating new living environments that will benefit the Lanaudière region."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière Region

"This is a great example resulting from the hard work of a group of determined volunteers and a vibrant municipality focused on quality of life, the vitality of the community and the performance of its organization."

Alain Bellemare, Mayor of Saint-Paul

"Here we are at the finish line. After having worked on this for several years, we have now reached the stage where the population can enjoy aging in their community in housing adapted to their needs."

Gérald Brassard, President of the organization Le Havre Paulois

Highlights:

The tenants of 16 of the 20 Havre Paulois units will benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they won't spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $275,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Paul (10%).

over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of (10%). The RHI is a $2.5-billion program to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable individuals across Canada , including Quebec , especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has, as its mission, to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

