Construction begins on final phase of Autoroute 85 redevelopment between Saint-Antonin and Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!

SAINT-ANTONIN, QC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in transportation infrastructure to improve the flow of people and goods.

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia; Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region; and Denis Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata, highlighted the start of the main construction work on Phase III of the project to redevelop Route 185 into a two-lane divided highway.

The first work site is located in Saint-Antonin and extends over 8.3 kilometres. Three other projects will also start this summer and cover just over 13 kilometres of highway in the municipalities of Saint-Antonin, Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup and Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata.

Phase III will complete Autoroute 85, which will connect Autoroute 20 at Notre-Dame-du-Portage to the New Brunswick border. A gradual roll-out of this final section of Autoroute 85 is slated to begin in 2021.

The project cost of Phase III is nearly $942.9 million. The Government of Quebec will cover $553.2 million of the costs and the Government of Canada up to $389.7 .

Quotes

"I am happy to announce the start of this major work on Autoroute 85, which will significantly improve safety and traffic flow for users. It is another step toward redeveloping Route 185 into an uninterrupted highway link between Quebec and New Brunswick, which will support trade with the Maritime provinces by facilitating the movement of people and goods. We are creating winning conditions to ensure the long-term prosperity of our regions."

Rémi Massé, MP for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Throughout Quebec, we are investing in transportation infrastructure to improve the mobility of people and goods. With the redevelopment of Route 185 into a major highway, your government is making a tangible contribution to improving the efficiency and safety of your highway network."

François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"This project, which has been long awaited in the region, will play a major role in the economic development of our regional businesses. A strong, safe highway network helps create economic agreements that benefit the region."

Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent

Quick facts

Phase III represents the final step in the conversion of Route 185 into Autoroute 85, also known as the Autoroute Claude-Béchard . This project is part of the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) , included in the "en réalisation" category.

. This project is part of the Quebec Infrastructure Plan , included in the "en réalisation" category. This nearly 40‑km phase from Saint-Antonin to Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha ! includes seven separate sections.

to ! includes seven separate sections. In 2019, construction work will be carried out on four of these sections and will affect the communities of Saint-Antonin , Saint-Hubert -de-Rivière-du-Loup and Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata.

, -de-Rivière-du-Loup and Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata. Phase I was rolled out between 2002 and 2013, and the roll-out of Phase II took place between 2013 and 2015.

The Government of Canada financial support to this project comes from the New Building Canada Fund—National Infrastructure Component.

financial support to this project comes from the New Building Canada Fund—National Infrastructure Component. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) will invest $115.4 billion from 2019-2029 in maintaining and developing public infrastructure, 15 per cent more than the previous plan.

from 2019-2029 in maintaining and developing public infrastructure, 15 per cent more than the previous plan. A substantial investment of $24.5 billion is slated for the provincial road network.

is slated for the provincial road network.

$9 billion will go towards public transit and a further $4.3 billion has been earmarked for projects that are currently under review and will eventually be prioritized. Another $1.3 billion will be provided for the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) bringing the total investment in public transit to an unprecedented $14.6 billion.

