Constellation Launches CAMPUS, an Online Community for Homebuilders

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, North America's largest provider of homebuilding software solutions and services, is excited to announce the launch their own online community, CAMPUS. Intended to be an online gathering place for homebuilders, it will allow industry professionals to connect and communicate about any relevant topic from business to construction.



CAMPUS has been designed to be completely customer-centric, encouraging open, honest communication that builds relationships between homebuilders themselves , and with the Constellation team. Constellation sees it as an ideal opportunity to get to know and service their customers in a more communal way.

Through CAMPUS, Constellation customers can gain answers to their most pressing building questions, share ideas, resources, and opinions on industry trends and products. It won't replace normal means of support; but will work in tandem to increase the amount of support and value customers gain from Constellation's customer service.

"Constellation's team is proud of this project and what it will provide for our customers," says Dale Oviatt, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems' Director of Customer Success. "Our customers are our driving force, and we wanted to create a really informative, relaxed community for them."



Building on Oviatt's enthusiasm, Chris Graham, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems' President says, "We look forward to seeing the open communication between users on CAMPUS and helping new relationships grow , that otherwise wouldn't happen. Recognizing collaboration is a greatly overlooked aspect of successful companies, we look forward to CAMPUS becoming exactly what our clients need and want."



Beyond its role as an online community, CAMPUS will also be a hub for announcements, webinar information, best practice manuals, and more. Constellation is committed to identifying and improving the needs of their customers and further developing CAMPUS and the communities within it.

While CAMPUS's current release is for NEWSTAR and BuildTopia users only, communities for FAST and LandDev will be added soon. Constellation plans on creating specific communities for each of our products, as well as other industry-related communities.



