Constellation Explores Technology That Help Builders Go Digital and Improve Homebuying Experience at IBSx 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest software provider of home building software solutions and services is proud to announce their participation as a Gold sponsor in IBSx, the ground-breaking virtual edition of the NAHB International Builders' Show 2021. This year, the virtual experience and expo are open to builders from around the globe, who will get the first opportunity to explore the industry's latest products and technologies in designated online pavilions.

In addition to having access to these pavilions, attendees can take part in Constellation's sessions and events showcasing solutions that cover all aspects of the building experience. Attendees will learn first-hand how digitizing the customer experience can improve both insights and sales, and can study each solution in depth with our experts.

Constellation is proud to showcase many of the latest digital solutions at this year's IBSx. You can learn more at their virtual booth.

NEWSTAR SalesXpress: This next-generation solution makes it easier for homebuilders to meet customer demands with data-led business decisions. By supporting online home sales directly from a builder's website, SalesXpress helps to capture leads, create contracts, and manage the purchasing process from end-to-end.

NHLS Distribution Engine: This platform is dedicated exclusively to NEW homes. NHLS provides the listing hub and distribution portal builders need to connect with buyers across North America. NHLS can help you manage, aggregate, and distribute your listing information to multiple marketing channels, and then manage the leads coming back in.

CustomerInsight: Great relationships are about more than surveys and metrics. CustomerInsight seamlessly delivers the data builders need to improve relationships with customers and win referrals while lowering margins and sales costs along the way.

Design Studio Manager: It's easy to get an enthusiastic "yes" from customers with Design Studio Manager. This online solution guides buyers through the home building process, simplifying the experience while making it more efficient for builders.

BuildTopia Reporting Dashboards: This solution provides a visual representation of your live data, giving your teams actionable insights at the touch of a button. The intuitive layout offers every department unprecedented control, so you can continue to provide amazing results.

"The solutions and features created by Constellation HomeBuilder Systems are designed to support the changing landscape of the building community, making it easier for builders to offer convenient solutions at every step of the home buying journey. In 2020, we helped builders embrace these digital solutions as they adapted to the health and safety regulations in their local areas. I was very proud to see the resiliency of our builders and our team at Constellation navigate the downs and ups of the past year," says Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems



Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

