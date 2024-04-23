MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - An investigation by the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has shed light on a conspiracy involving the illegal sale of Chinese drones and military equipment destined for Libya. Using foreign front companies, the individuals behind the conspiracy allegedly circumvented existing international sanctions to facilitate illegal activities. The alleged facts were committed while the accomplices were employed by the ICAO, a UN agency in Montréal.

Conspiracy charges have been filed against Fathi Ben Ahmed Mhaouek, 61, of Sainte-Catherine and Mahmud Mohamed Elsuwaye Sayeh, 37. These charges are in accordance with the United Nations Act and its Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions and Imposing Special Economic Measures on Libya.

According to the investigation, Mahmud Mohamed Elsuwaye Sayeh allegedly used a scheme that concealed military equipment sellers and buyers. The equipment is subject to UN sanctions related to Libya. Mr. Sayeh is still wanted by police authorities and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. A Red Notice has been issued by INTERPOL.

Police have arrested Fathi Ben Ahmed Mhaouek. It is alleged that he conspired to facilitate purchases of Libyan oil between prohibited entities and the People's Republic of China contrary to the United Nations Act. Mr. Mhaouek will appear today at the Montréal courthouse.

Foreign interference

The RCMP has a mandate to detect and disrupt foreign interference attempts. It investigates activities by or for foreign actors taking place in Canada.

Foreign states may take advantage of hostile activities to advance their strategic interests, including pursuit of geopolitical influence, economic advancement, revision of the rules-based international order and domestic stability.

