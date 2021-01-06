Conseil scolaire catholique Providence Schools Open Their Doors Virtually

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On January 14, the elementary schools of Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (Csc Providence) will open their doors virtually to welcome their future students and families. This will be an opportunity for parents to visit our schools virtually and to learn more about their neighbourhood school from our staff.

Among other benefits, this information evening will provide a chance to discover all the advantages offered by the French-language Catholic education that is delivered in every Csc Providence school. In addition, this virtual visit will allow parents to learn more about their child's future school, to find out about curricula and extracurricular activities and to ask questions live via video conference.

Why choose a French-language Catholic school?

High-level and sustainable bilingualism

All students attending French-language Catholic schools are truly bilingual at the end of their studies. Our schools provide a 100% francophone environment that allows students to consider future studies or employment in English or French, thanks to their mastery of bilingualism and the close ties they forge with the Franco-Ontarian community.

Academic excellence at the forefront

The program delivered by the Catholic schools of Csc Providence focuses on the success and supervision of each child and produces test results well above the provincial average. With a graduation rate of 93.3%, Csc Providence ranks first among all French and English school boards in Southwestern Ontario!

Essential Catholic values

We offer an education rooted in a Catholic vision of sharing, caring and openness to the world in order to develop in students a genuine respect for themselves, their surroundings and their neighbours. These are the values that drive all the Catholic schools of Csc Providence.

À la carte programs

A number of Csc Providence schools offer specialized programs, such as the Hockey Canada Skills Academy and the Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) programs in business, health and wellness, manufacturing, sports, hospitality and tourism, transportation, agriculture, construction and information and communication technologies (ICT).

Csc Providence is the perfect ally for parents! On January 14, parents are invited to participate in a virtual tour of the school which their children will attend – a school that will spur their children on to achieve their highest aspirations!

To participate in a virtual tour, parents must first select an elementary school and reserve their spot on our dedicated website: MonEcoleFrancaise.ca . They will then be sent a confirmation link allowing them to access the tour.

Parents can follow Csc Providence activities on our website ( cscprovidence.ca ) as well as on facebook.com/cscprovidence, [email protected] and [email protected]

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence has more 10,000 students in its 30 schools, including 23 elementary schools and 7 high schools in an area of more than 28,819 km2 that ranges from Windsor to Woodstock and also covers the Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth regions. Our extensive network of French-language Catholic schools allows every student to feel part of a large faith-based francophone school community and to receive a first-class education in a rich, equitable and inclusive learning environment.

SOURCE Conseil scolaire catholique Providence

For further information: Lyne Cossette, Communications Officer, Tel.: 519-948-9227, ext. 266, [email protected] | facebook.com/cscprovidence | @cscprovidence