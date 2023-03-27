CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN FUNDS INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN LIQUIDITY FOR PCJ ABSOLUTE RETURN II FUND

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc., the manager of PCJ Absolute Return II Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce a change to the liquidity terms of the Fund.

Effective immediately, Fund purchase, sale and switch orders will move from weekly at 4 pm Eastern Time on Fridays, to daily at 3 pm Eastern Time on each Business Day or before the TSX closes for the day, whichever is earlier, and all orders will be processed based on the net asset value calculated that day. Orders received after 3 pm Eastern Time will be processed on the next Business Day based on that day's net asset value.

Forward-Looking Information

