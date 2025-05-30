CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN FUNDS INC. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO THE FUND FACTS DOCUMENTS

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. (the Manager), the manager of CC&L Diversified Income Fund, CC&L Absolute Return Bond Fund, CC&L Global Long Short Fund, CC&L Global Market Neutral II Fund, NS Partners International Equity Focus Fund and PCJ Absolute Return II Fund (collectively, the Funds and each, a Fund), announces that it will be amending the fund facts documents for each series of units of the Funds with each of the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada in order to correct an error relating to the management expense ratio (MER) of each Fund. The Manager has implemented enhanced policies and procedures to ensure the accuracy of all information provided to investors on a going-forward basis.

The fund facts documents dated March 31, 2025 of each Fund will be amended to correct the MER for each series of units listed below to correspond with the MER for the series as disclosed in the most recently filed management report of fund performance (MRFP) for each Fund:

CC&L Diversified Income Fund Corrected MER (from MRFP) March 31, 2025 Fund Facts MER Series A units 2.23 % 2.98 % Series F units 1.25 % 1.90 % Series O units 1.05 % 1.95 % Series Arbour units 2.79 % 3.41 % Series Reserve units 0.00 % 3.15 %





CC&L Absolute Return Bond Fund



Series A units 2.14 % 1.94 % Series F units 1.11 % 1.26 % Series I units 0.54 % 0.31 %





CC&L Global Long Short Fund



Series A units 5.46 % 2.15 % Series F units 4.70 % 1.06 % Series I units 0.75 % 0.64 %





CC&L Global Market Neutral II Fund



Series A units 4.51 % 2.13 % Series F units 3.86 % 1.51 % Series I units 0.63 % 0.77 %





NS Partners International Equity Focus Fund



Series A units 2.23 % 2.57 % Series F units 1.28 % 1.75 % Series I units 0.32 % 0.75 %





PCJ Absolute Return II Fund



Series A units 2.46 % 2.13 % Series F units 1.96 % 1.51 % Series I units 0.32 % 0.77 %

The amended find facts documents are expected to be filed by May 30, 2025 and will be available to investors on www.sedarplus.ca and on the designated website of the Funds at www.cclfundsinc.com. As the corrected MER figures are, in some cases, higher than the MER listed in the March 31, 2025 fund facts documents, the Manager will waive any short-term trading fees for investors that have purchased one of the affected series of units in the Funds between March 31, 2025 and May 30, 2025 who wish to redeem such units.

