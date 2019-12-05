Conic Metals Corp. Closes the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Justin Cochrane, President & Chief Executive Officer, Conic Metals Corp. (NKL), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to close the market. Conic Metals is a base metals company offering direct exposure to nickel and cobalt, both being critical elements of electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Conic Metals Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on November 15, 2019.

