QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Congebec, Canada's leader in the logistics and management of fresh and frozen food products, is celebrating a historic milestone this year: its 50th anniversary. To mark this exceptional achievement, simultaneous events were held in every Congebec freezer across Canada, bringing employees together for a moment of recognition and collective celebration.

Founded in 1974 in Quebec City, Congebec has evolved from a small local company to a key national player in the food logistics sector. Backed by solid expertise and five decades of innovation, the company has adapted to changing markets and technologies to become a trusted partner of the Canadian and international food industries. With freezer facilities in five provinces, Congebec meets the warehousing and distribution needs of customers in a wide variety of sectors.

Special Thanks to our Customers and Partners

Congebec's success is inextricably linked to the trust and loyalty of its customers and partners. The company would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere thanks to them. Over the past five decades, they have supported the company's growth and made Congebec a leader in cold chain management. Their constant collaboration has enabled us to push back our limits and innovate to provide cutting-edge services.

This anniversary not only reflects a long history, but also a promising future, as together with our business partners, Congebec anticipates tomorrow's challenges, always with the same commitment to excellence.

A Tribute to our Employees, Pillars of our Success

"If we are able to celebrate this half-century of success today, it is in large part thanks to the incredible work and loyalty of our employees," says Nicholas-P. Pedneault, Congebec's CEO. Many of them have dedicated decades of their careers to Congebec, and their expertise and commitment continue to make a difference every day.

"With over 500 employees working in our multi-temperature facilities across the country, we are a dynamic, close-knit team, dedicated to ensuring the safety and quality of the food products stored with us. It's through strong human values, a stimulating work environment and professional development opportunities that we continue to attract and retain the best talent in the industry," he tells us.

An Innovative Future

Congebec has no intention of stopping there. The 50th anniversary also marks the start of a new phase of growth focused on technological innovation. The company is committed to continuing to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructures and to adopting cutting-edge logistics solutions.

Digitizing processes, improving energy efficiency and adopting innovative technologies are all part of the company's plans for the years ahead, to meet the growing expectations of consumers and industry alike. By working closely with its customers and partners, Congebec is building for the future to offer innovative and unique solutions in temperature-controlled food logistics.

About Congebec

Congebec is a company with its head office in Quebec and a national reach, operating in 5 Canadian provinces. Its 11 freezers provide local producers with freezing and food processing services, as well as a complete logistics solution. Congebec is a transparent employer committed to the well-being, development and recognition of its employees. Congebec encourages the development of local markets and resilience of the cold supply chain thanks to the solid expertise of its employees, who are at the heart of the company's success.

SOURCE Congebec Inc.

