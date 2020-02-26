Conference to focus on key issues impacting Ontario's electricity distribution grid

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Senior representatives of local hydro utilities from across Ontario will meet in Toronto this week for the AGM of the Electricity Distributors Association, and for a concurrent conference that will tackle key issues impacting the sector, and influencing its efforts to deliver reliability, innovation and affordability for customers and communities.

This event is one of the largest annual gatherings within Ontario's electricity industry, bringing together not only local distribution utilities, but also senior representatives from within government and regulatory agencies, and various other industry stakeholders.

When: Thursday, February 27 & Friday, February 28 Where: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street, Toronto Program Highlights: Sessions run from Thursday at 10:35 am to Friday noon and include:

The Impacts of Densification on Transportation and Culture – Hannah Parish , Head of Ontario Operations, Lyft ( Thursday, February 27 , 10:45 am )

, Head of Ontario Operations, Lyft ( , ) The Politics of Electricity Panel Discussion – Melissa Lantsman , Enterprise; Kim Wright , Wright Strategies; and Chris Benedetti , Sussex Strategy Group ( Thursday, February 27 , 1:15 pm )

, Enterprise; , Wright Strategies; and , Sussex Strategy Group ( , ) Gala Dinner & EDA Excellence Awards Presentation – with keynote from Hon. Bill Walker , Associate Minister of Energy ( Thursday, February 27 – Associate Minister Walker expected to speak at approximately 6:45 pm )

, Associate Minister of Energy ( – Associate Minister Walker expected to speak at approximately ) Energy Storage: Lessons Learned from California's Current Regulatory Framework – Ted Ko , Director of Policy, Stem Inc. ( Friday, February 28 , 12:45 pm )

Full Program: www.eda-on.ca/EVENTS/AGM-Enercom

Emily Kirk, Communications Specialist

