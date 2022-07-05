The International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) will hold the 28th edition of the Conference of Montreal from July 11 to 13, 2022 at the Bonaventure Hotel

MONTREAL, July 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Conference of Montreal is pleased to unveil the program for the 2022 edition, under the theme "Leading the Net Zero Transition". This unique three-day event will address the following themes: cutting-edge technology to conquer space, financing the energy transition, international diplomacy, the role of women in climate action, geopolitical development in the face of global crises and the international economic system in the midst of climate change.

The Conference of Montreal is delighted to welcome Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Gustavo Montezano, President of Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES), to discuss achieving net zero. Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and Praveer Sinha, Chairman and CEO of Tata Power, will also address the energy transition. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Jonas Prising, President and CEO of ManpowerGroup will discuss research beyond COVID-19 and the labor revolution, respectively.

Brian Gallant, CEO of Space Canada and former Premier of New Brunswick, and Janet Kavandi, President of Sierra Space, will participate in a plenary session on the new era of space exploration, a project now within the reach of the private sector, where the future of this emerging field will be discussed.

Numerous elected officials, experts and business leaders will participate in person throughout the conference, including François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of the Government of Canada; Mark Carney, Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing, Brookfield Asset Management; and United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance; Cameron Dick, Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment; Rishi Kapoor, Co-CEO of Investcorp; Linda Hasenfratz, President and CEO of Linamar Corporation; Ivan Vella, CEO of Rio Tinto Aluminium; Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal; Geneviève Morin, President and CEO of Fondaction; Orral Nadjari, Founder and CEO of Britishvolt; Marissa West, President and CEO of General Motors Canada; and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Milicom.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will also speak to launch the 28th edition of the Conference of Montreal.

The complete program and the list of confirmed speakers will be updated regularly. To consult it, please click here.

Media Accreditation

Media requests for accreditation can be made on this page. Requests for interviews with speakers can be addressed to Simon Leblanc ([email protected]).

About the Conference of Montreal

The Conference of Montreal is a world-class event inviting global leaders to speak out on the major issues of economic globalization, with a focus on relations between the Americas and other continents. The Conference also strives to facilitate meetings between world leaders in order to promote information sharing and international exchanges.

The Conference of Montreal is organized annually by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), which also presents the Toronto Global Forum, the Miami World Strategic Forum, and the Conference of Paris.

