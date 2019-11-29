Conduct, Compliance and Legal Advisory Section Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Bill Brown, Co-Chair of the CCLS Education Sub-Committee of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), joined Rich Goodman, Head of Capital Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market. CCLS is a group of volunteers in the Compliance & Legal field, dedicated to providing IIROC Member Firms with education on Compliance topics. CCLS provides sessions covering information that is timely and informative for both large and small member firms, both in the retail and institutional areas, as well as topics that are of more general interest to their constituency. CCLS offers Breakfast Seminars and an Annual Conference generally held in December of each year.