Concordia University of Edmonton and RoboGarden Inc. present Online Digital Career Upskilling and Transition Bootcamps

Participants Experience Real-World Scenarios and Learn High-Demand Digital Skillsets That Help Them Access New Careers In The Digital Workforce

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Concordia University of Edmonton (CUE) and RoboGarden Inc. announce the availability of new cohorts for their impactful digital workforce career upskilling and transition programs. These 100% online bootcamps, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development and Full Stack Development, are designed to equip participants with the skills needed to thrive in the digital workforce.

The demand for these skillsets in Canada is high. For those interested in a Data Science, Machine Learning and AI career, opportunities are plentiful. According to a November 2023 survey conducted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada and Access Partnership, most organizations in Canada will use AI by 2028. 83% of all surveyed organizations expect to use AI-powered solutions across their organization by 2028. Equally, the survey demonstrated that employers in Canada value AI-skills and are willing to pay at least 25% more to hire employees with AI skills. On the other hand, employees across all gender and age groups signal a strong desire to acquire AI skills for career enhancement, including 54% of female respondents, and nearly half of Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers ( source )

For those interested in transitioning to a Full Stack development career, the outlook in Canada is equally expansive. As of January 19, 2024, the Job Bank of Canada lists 89 open careers in Alberta for full stack developers and 382 open careers across Canada ( source ). With a variety of career options available to the versatile full stack developer, including front end development, back end development, mobile app development, user experience/user interface (UX/UI) design and software quality assurance (QA) analyst, those who undertake a Full Stack development career transition program can consider a variety of factors when choosing from a number of paths.

The partnership between CUE and RoboGarden was established in 2019 and has completed successful bootcamp cohorts in Machine Learning and AI Development and Full Stack Development since. Each bootcamp is supported with scheduled online instructor and teaching assistant hours, an AI-driven learning platform that accompanies students during self-paced study hours to ensure progression, innovative learning content delivery strategies built for engagement and skill acquisition, and career and freelancer income generation preparation content delivered throughout the program and focused on in the final module.

Affordability is a key feature. These bootcamps are intentionally priced among the lowest cost programs of similar length, subject matter, and online delivery modality. This pricing strategy ensures that more Canadians can access these high-quality, career-transforming programs.

RoboGarden Inc. President and Co-Founder Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby spoke for this release. He said, "Concordia University of Edmonton was one of our first Canadian post-secondary institution partners and we are delighted the University continues to collaborate with RoboGarden in the delivery of digital workforce career upskilling and re-skilling programs. We know Concordia University of Edmonton alumni and learning community members are highly suitable to upskill for the Canadian digital workforce, it is good news that RoboGarden-powered lower-cost programs can continue to be offered by the institution they connect with."

Dr. Xinxin Fang, Director, International Relations, Centre for Chinese Studies, and the Office of Extension and Culture at Concordia University of Edmonton was interviewed for this article. Dr. Fang stated, "We began collaborating with RoboGarden in 2019 with the goal of presenting Concordia University of Edmonton (CUE) alumni and our learning community access to digital workforce career upskilling and transition programs that ensure cost-effective learning opportunities are accessible to them. We've greatly enjoyed this collaboration, and we are glad to announce new cohorts now open for registration as we continue to support this Alberta partnership."

Canadian professionals are highly suitable to upskill for, or pivot to, the digital workforce. The Machine Learning and AI Developer and Full Stack Developer bootcamps presented by Concordia University of Edmonton are an excellent first step to digitally upskilling for a current career or launching a new career in the digital workforce. With a strong academic reputation and alumni known for leadership and adaptability, Concordia University of Edmonton community members are well-positioned to advance in the digital economy. These online programs powered by RoboGarden provide the necessary training that helps ensure success.

For more information about the Digital Career Upskilling and Transition bootcamps, please visit the dedicated website at: https://cuedmonton.robogarden.ca

About Concordia University of Edmonton

Concordia University of Edmonton is a students' university, offering more than 50 undergraduate majors, concentrations and minors, 4 master's degree programs, and 1 doctorate degree program, in addition to several after-degree programs, graduate and undergraduate certificates and diplomas, and continuing education programs. In and out of our classrooms and lecture halls, we translate what we learn into extraordinary hands-on experiences. Our ultimate goal has not changed since 1921: to be more than students and professors, to create a community of active citizens, of good and honourable people. For more information, visit www.concordia.ab.ca.

About RoboGarden

Calgary Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc . is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI), an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden originated from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada

