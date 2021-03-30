Concordia Continuing Education adopts Netskope technology in Cutting-Edge Security Career Training Program to Strengthen Cyber Resilience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud, today announced its collaboration with Concordia Continuing Education (CCE) to add their unique networking and security solutions to the existing Cyber Resilience Program. Currently offered online to accommodate the pandemic, this innovative program provides unique educational opportunities in two highly relevant workplace areas in the field of cyber resilience: Prevention and Response.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the ongoing transformation of how IT and security are delivered and how data is accessed via cloud applications. Threats are now primarily cloud-based, underscoring the global importance of training capable cloud security professionals at every level. CCE is among forward-thinking higher education institutions that recognize the need for innovative education and the paramount importance of hands-on cloud security training.

The CCE 180-hour program offers students the skills and experience to protect companies from cyberattacks. Through the program, students also acquire knowledge and skills to operate ethically within organizational, legal, and regulatory rules and policies. In the program, students receive training from Netskope experts and use Netskope's award-winning, industry-validated cloud networking and security solutions. Special, on-the-job learning opportunities will additionally help participants refine the skills that will make them an asset to organizations, and personalized career mentorship will help participants transition into the workforce and careers in technology.

"Netskope and Concordia Continuing Education are adamant about investing in the Canadian cybersecurity community through R&D and education. This program will generate some of the best cybersecurity experts of tomorrow and will also help address Canada's skill shortage in cloud cybersecurity. Together with the holistic nature of the program, CCE and Netskope are hoping to make it easier for successful students to become outstanding professionals." Sherry Blok, Director of Programs, Concordia Continuing Education.

"Netskope and its leadership are passionate about furthering education in cybersecurity and cloud technology, especially for women in STEM, in an ever-evolving industry. We are proud to support Concordia's mission to develop the next generation of cloud security professionals and reinforce what needs to be a full industry commitment to cloud security and digital transformation." Sasi Murthy, VP Product Solutions and Marketing, Netskope.

The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB, zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Netskope provides security solutions from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope. www.netskope.com

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

