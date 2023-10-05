CONCEPT MEDICAL JOINS DERMAPURE

Strengthens presence in Ottawa, Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure, Canada's leading network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, are pleased to announce their latest partnership with Dr. Samuel Hetz and his team at Concept Medical. Owned and led by Dr. Hetz, Concept Medical has established itself as a leading aesthetic medicine clinic in Ottawa over the past 8 years. With this partnership, Functionalab Group now has three clinics in Ottawa and further strengthens its leadership position with a total of 68 clinics across Canada.

Dr. Hetz is highly regarded in the industry, serving on the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine (CAAM) Board of Directors and teaching fellow physicians and residents with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa. Along with a skilled team of experts, Concept Medical is dedicated to providing exceptional patient experiences and a comprehensive range of services tailored to individual needs, both cosmetic and medical. Predominantly, the clinic has garnered a reputation for its injectables, technology-based skin treatments, and PRP for hair loss.

"We are so thrilled that Sam has decided to join our Group. His expertise, trustworthiness and business acumen embodies what our brand and our medical team stands for. We are on a mission to build the most trusted brand in the industry, and it is amazing and very exciting to see young and dynamic aesthetic doctors like Sam join our Group," says Francis Maheu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Concept Medical to the Dermapure family," adds Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure. "Their commitment to providing the highest level of expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and personalized care aligns perfectly with our mission and will undoubtedly enhance our presence in Ottawa."

Dr. Hetz sees the partnership as a strategic move to stay competitive in the ever-expanding medical aesthetic market, explaining, "As an independent clinic, there are limits to growth, but this partnership allows us to reach new heights. By aligning ourselves with like-minded physicians and the Dermapure brand, we join a network that is truely at the forefront of the Canadian aesthetic medicine space. On top of that, through collaboration, we can focus on our core strengths in the clinic – ensuring our patients receive an exceptional experience and optimal results."

Dr. Jason McWhirter, Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group, highlights the importance of such mutually beneficial partnerships, stating "Collaborations like these are pivotal in cementing our reputation in the industry, both with patients and physicians. It's remarkable that Concept Medical is our fourth partnership since the merger between Functionalab Group and FYi's Medical Aesthetic. We remain steadfastly committed to offering the highest standard of aesthetic medicine and to partnering with renowned physician-led clinics across Canada, exemplified by our partnership with Dr Hetz and his team at Concept Medical."

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies:

Following the merger between Functionalab Group and FYi's Medical Aesthetic Division in January 2023 , the Functionalab Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.





Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en, www.projectskinmd.com, www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/.

