Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Utility Tax Accounting and Regulatory Expert

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a recognized leader in management consulting services to the North American energy and water industries, proudly announces that Ms. Christine Saball has joined Concentric as an Assistant Vice President.

With over two decades of robust experience, Ms. Saball is an experienced advisor in utility tax accounting. Her background includes leadership roles at large, multi-jurisdictional utilities where she expertly managed the tax aspects of asset acquisitions, planning, risk management, financial reporting, regulatory reporting, and corporate strategy. She has also provided invaluable expert testimony on the influence of income tax expense on utility rate setting.

At Concentric, Ms. Saball will provide a strategic advantage to energy industry participants navigating complex tax and regulatory accounting issues. With her extensive expertise in utility tax accounting and regulation, she will offer invaluable insights and solutions to optimize financial performance and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Ms. Saball's proven track record in tax strategy development and expert testimony will be instrumental in guiding clients through the intricacies of tax law and regulatory proceedings. "I am excited to join Concentric and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to develop innovative strategies to address tax, compliance, and regulatory requirements," said Ms. Saball.

Danielle Powers, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Dane, President & Vice-Chair, expressed their enthusiasm in welcoming Ms. Saball to Concentric, "Christine's expertise at the intersection of utility taxation, accounting, and ratemaking is invaluable, particularly as these issues grow in complexity and significance for regulators, ratepayers, and shareholders."

