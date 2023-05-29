Conagra Brands Canada Employees Volunteer More Than 200 Hours with GTA-Based Non-profits During Annual Month of Service

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is recognizing its annual Month of Service program – an opportunity for its employees across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to give back and make a difference in their own communities. During this year's Month of Service, Conagra Brands employees in Canada volunteered more than 200 hours in support of Seva Food Bank, partnered with The Mississauga Food Bank and Women's Habitat of Etobicoke, and distributed grants to each non-profit, totaling CAD $85,000. These non-profits benefit the communities surrounding Conagra Brands' Canadian corporate headquarters in Mississauga.

Conagra Brands Canada employees present a donation to Seva Food Bank representatives (CNW Group/Conagra Brands)

"We know that real change starts from the ground up and we are committed to building strong, healthy and vibrant communities where our employees live and work," said Paul Hogan, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada and International. "With these donations, low-income families, children and seniors will be given the support they need to address poverty, food insecurity, counselling needs and more."

Each year, Conagra employees enthusiastically respond to this call-to-action and partner with local non-profits on service projects that impact hunger, nutrition, food insecurity and access to healthy food.

GTA-based partner organizations for Month of Service 2023 include:

Seva Food Bank : Seva Food Bank is the first major initiative of Sikhs Serving Canada , a registered not-for-profit organization that engages Sikhs in a variety of local community-focused initiatives that benefit all Canadians. Its work aims to address the challenges of food insecurity, poverty reduction and economic renewal for low-income families living in seven postal codes across Mississauga .

Seva Food Bank is the first major initiative of Sikhs Serving Canada a registered not-for-profit organization that engages Sikhs in a variety of local community-focused initiatives that benefit all Canadians. Its work aims to address the challenges of food insecurity, poverty reduction and economic renewal for low-income families living in seven postal codes across . The Mississauga Food Bank : The central food bank in Mississauga , this organization leads a network of over 50 agencies that distributes food for over 5 million meals each year to vulnerable children, seniors, families and neighbours in Mississauga .

The central food bank in , this organization leads a network of over 50 agencies that distributes food for over 5 million meals each year to vulnerable children, seniors, families and neighbours in . Women's Habitat of Etobicoke : Women's Habitat of Etobicoke is a community-based organization providing vital support to self-identified women and their dependents who are survivors of violence and poverty. The emergency shelter and outreach centre offer a suite of services including group and individual counselling, parenting support and housing assistance.

"Month of Service gives us an opportunity to reflect on how we can best support our neighbours, customers and communities," said Lindsey Williams, Head of HR, Conagra Brands Canada and International. "The passion and energy our employees bring to volunteerism and engagement in the community is admirable and one of our defining qualities at Conagra that extends well beyond this month."

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO® and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein® and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca

SOURCE Conagra Brands

For further information: Meg Murphy, Golin, [email protected]