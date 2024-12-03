Conagra Brands Canada Recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

One of North America's leading food companies is recognized for its remarkable community involvement, exceptional training and development and more

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Conagra Brands Canada, a leading innovation-driven food company, has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers in 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"We're continuing to nurture a fun and engaging workplace, where employees feel encouraged and supported to grow, bring their best ideas to the table and get involved in the community," said Paul Hogan, Vice President and General Manager, Conagra Brands International. "This award is a testament to our continued commitment to building stronger communities where we live and work."

Conagra Brands Canada is among the top employers in the region according to criteria set by Mediacorp: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Recognized as one of North America's leading food companies, Conagra Brands Canada is a place of opportunity. Conagra Brands' employees pride themselves on a love of learning, challenging conventions and sparking innovation. There are several advantages to being part of the Conagra Brands Canada team, including:

A culture of collaboration and inclusivity that encourages openness, acceptance and individual authenticity

Flexible, hybrid work arrangements and a new modernized office, which is fully equipped to enhance collaboration, productivity and innovation

The opportunity to get involved and help build stronger communities with a focus on addressing food insecurity

Access to education funds to support skill and career development, wellness reimbursements, mental health practitioner benefits, adoption assistance subsidies, a scholarship program for employees' children and more

"Unlocking the power of our people is a key tenet for us as an organization," says Hogan. "We've built an environment where teams feel energized to come together, and you see that reflected in our everyday work and in the involvement with our surrounding communities."

Conagra Brands Canada employs approximately 160 people at its Mississauga head office and an additional 400 full-time employees in its two food manufacturing plants (in Boisbriand, Quebec and Dresden, Ontario).

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Orville Redenbacher®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, VH®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago and with an office in Mississauga, Ontario, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com and www.conagrabrands.ca.

