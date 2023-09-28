Conagra Brands Announces Upgrades to Tomato Processing Plant in Ontario

Upgraded facility will create more jobs and boost tomato production by 25 per cent in the peak of Ontario's tomato packing season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Conagra Brands Canada unveils new state-of-the-art upgrades to its tomato processing plant in Dresden, Ontario. This multi-million-dollar investment represents Conagra Brands Canada's commitment to meeting consumers where it matters most, with high-quality, local food made in Canada.

"These advancements to our Dresden plant represent an investment in Canadians and a continued commitment to expanding our operations in Canada," said Paul Hogan, Vice President and General Manager, Conagra Brands Canada and International. "This investment will create more jobs, increase our capacity and ultimately meet the changing needs of our consumers, employees and those of the communities where we live and work."

Three Major Upgrades to Dresden Plant

Every September, tomato packing kicks into high gear as local farmers process harvested tomatoes, marking the end of a year-long cycle. This season, Conagra Brands Canada's Dresden plant will pave the way for an advanced packing season with a 25 per cent increase in tomatoes produced, thanks to several upgrades including:

Streamlined production and supply chain operations with upgraded software Increased production of tomato paste with a new, state-of-the-art evaporator Addition of a RO*TEL® line to support Canadian volume

Behind the Brands

Conagra Brands Canada's Dresden plant produces the country's favourite tomato brands, including:

Aylmer ® : Celebrating its 120 th anniversary this year, the Canadian treasure Aylmer offers Ontario -grown tomatoes from field to can in just 24 hours.

: Celebrating its 120 anniversary this year, the Canadian treasure Aylmer offers -grown tomatoes from field to can in just 24 hours. Hunt's ® : Grown, prepared and packaged in Canada , offering tomatoes at the absolute peak of freshness with several varieties including whole, tomato sauce and tomato paste.

: Grown, prepared and packaged in , offering tomatoes at the absolute peak of freshness with several varieties including whole, tomato sauce and tomato paste. RO*TEL®: A beloved U.S. brand with an array of diced tomato and green chili blends that will "bring the bold" to your food.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO® and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Earth Balance® and Gardein® offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca

