Competitive Internet Service Providers launch email campaign against CRTC's affordability-killing decision

Email tool empowers Canadians to easily write their MP demanding Government overturn CRTC

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Competitive internet service providers across Canada are asking their customers to fight a recent decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to increase internet rates. The Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC) is leading an email campaign requesting that the federal government reinstate previously promised rates.

In May of this year the CRTC cowed to big telecom company pressure to overturn its own 2019 decision to lower the rates large telephone and cable companies charge smaller competitors to lease their networks to provide more affordable and innovative service offerings and better customer service. CNOC strongly denounced the ruling by CRTC, under the leadership of Chair Ian Scott who has admitted he personally does not believe in that smaller service-based competitors can deliver competition for Canadian consumers.

The organization encourages Canadians to write to their MPs and sign a petition in support of the federal government overruling the CRTC. Titled "I want affordable internet", and available at iwantaffordableinternet | CNOC , the email tool lets all Canadians easily identify their local Member of Parliament, and email them, as well as the Minister empowered to overturn the decision, asking them to do so.

"For over a year, Canadians have relied more heavily on the internet to stay connected to work, school, and their loved ones than ever before," said Matt Stein, CNOC Chair. We created this tool to assist our customers in telling their MPs why the CRTC's surprise flip-flop must be overturned."

The CRTC's flip-flop will increase internet rates for consumers across Canada – an increase which will allow larger internet companies to further hike fees. In a recent report , the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology argued that the CRTC's decisions did not meet "Canadians' expectations of affordability in the telecommunications sector."

"If the government does not put the CRTC back in line with its own policy of promoting competition, affordability, and consumer interests, which is its prerogative, Canadians can expect to pay even more for less," added Geoff White, CNOC Executive Director. "It's time that the government follows through on its commitments on affordable telecom service."

SOURCE Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC)

For further information: Geoff White, Executive Director, Competitive Network Operators of Canada, [email protected]; Matt Stein, Chair, Competitive Network Operators of Canada, [email protected]