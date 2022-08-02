Summit will examine the role of competition policy and enforcement in the transition to a greener economy

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 20, 2022, the Competition Bureau will host the Competition and Green Growth Summit, where experts will discuss the interaction between competition law and policy and sustainability. The Summit will bring together international competition authorities, regulators, businesses, non-governmental organizations, lawyers and academics.

Canada and other countries around the world are taking significant actions to move towards a greener economy. Environmental and sustainability considerations are impacting business competitiveness and consumer habits.

Register today! Competition and Green Growth Summit September 20, 2022 (CNW Group/Competition Bureau)

The Summit is a full day event that will feature three panels, including an enforcers roundtable. This will be an opportunity for the Bureau to inform its enforcement and advocacy work as well as to spark a conversation in Canada.

This Summit is the latest in a yearly series hosted by the Bureau to expand its knowledge, hear from stakeholders and be at the forefront of issues in the Canadian economy. Last year, the Bureau held a virtual Competition and Growth Summit, which examined the role that competitive markets can play in driving inclusive economic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registrations are free and open to all virtually. To attend, participants must fill out this online form.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses.

