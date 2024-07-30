Competition Bureau to host summit on competition and artificial intelligence this September

GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing across many sectors of the economy, as the technology itself is in rapid evolution. Governments and competition authorities around the world continue to work towards solutions to the new challenges posed by the growth of digital markets, emerging technologies, and big tech.

On September 16, 2024, the Competition Bureau will host "Canada's Competition Summit 2024: Market Dynamics in the AI Era". Held in Ottawa and virtually, this full-day event will bring together domestic and international competition authorities, regulators, businesses, non-governmental organizations, lawyers and academics. It will feature a virtual keynote speech by Lina Khan, Chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

At Summit 2024, expert panelists and speakers will discuss:

The current AI landscape;

The impacts of AI on competition across markets; and

International and domestic regulatory approaches.

In addition to the keynote, Summit 2024 will include two panels, a regulators roundtable and a debate. Canadians are invited to join the event virtually. To learn more about the agenda, speakers, and how to register, visit the Summit 2024 webpage.

Members of the media who would like to attend Summit 2024 in person are invited to contact [email protected].

Quick facts

The Competition Bureau continues its work to better understand AI, how it might affect competition, how to address its potential competitive harms, and how to promote competition in AI markets.

Summit 2024 is the fifth annual summit hosted by the Bureau. The summits aim to expand the Bureau's knowledge, hear from stakeholders and keep the Bureau at the forefront of issues in the Canadian economy.

The Bureau's previous summits focused on: how competition considerations can be factored into policy development across all levels of Canadian government; the role of competition in the transition to a greener economy; how competitive markets can play a role in driving economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic; and best practices and tools that can be used to enforce competition in the digital era.

In March 2024 , the Bureau also published a discussion paper on artificial intelligence (AI) and competition for public consultation. The consultation closed on July 7, 2024 .

Related products

Associated links

General information:

Request for information | Complaint form

Stay connected:

X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]